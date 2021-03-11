Geraldo Rivera Says He May Run For Senate

Fox News correspondent-at-large Geraldo Rivera said Wednesday that he is pondering a run for the United States Senate.

As Newsweek reported, Rivera first floated the idea on social media.

"Pondering running for retiring @senrobportman seat in United States Senate. #GoBuckeyes," Rivera tweeted, referring to Republican Sen. Rob Portman of Ohio, who recently announced that he will not seek a third term in 2022.

"#Geraldo4Ohio. From the Great River to the Great Lake, I'll fight for you," the host added in a follow-up tweet.