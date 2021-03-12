Trending Stories
March 12, 2021
Dasha Mart Leans Back & Gives Fans An Eyeful In Flirty Snaps
Dasha Mart poses for a selfie.
Instagram | Dasha Mart
Instagram Models
Jane Smith

Brunette model Dasha Mart heated things up on her Instagram page Thursday with a set of flirty snaps that caught her striking some seriously sexy poses. She took to the beach in a tiny sky blue bikini that exposed plenty of skin while she soaked up some sun.

Dasha’s swimsuit top had narrow, triangle-shaped cups that flashed her cleavage and teased some side boob. Thread-like straps looked strained as they wrapped around her neck. The bottoms also had a triangular shape, and they are held in place with straps that tied into bows on the side of her hips.
 

Having Some Fun 
Dasha Mart models red lingerie.
Instagram | Dasha Mart

The update consisted of three photos that captured the model on a beach. She looked to be having some fun as she posed with a large water gun. 

A bright pink and orange lifeguard building was blurred in behind her in two of the photos, and the remaining picture captured the beach several yards behind her.

The beauty wore her hair styled straight with a side part, and she also sported a pale pink polish on her long fingernails.

She accessorized with a sparkly belly piercing.

She Showed Plenty Skin
Dasha Mart poses in a bikini top and shorts.
Instagram | Dasha Mart

Dasha faced the camera in the first frame. The image was cropped at her knees, giving her fans a good look at her fit physique. She held the gun up to the side of her head while she crossed the other arm in front of her body. With her hips cocked to one side and one leg in front of the other, she closed her eyes with her lips slightly parted. Her skin looked damp, creating an enticing vibe for the picture.

She Turned Up The Heat
Dasha Mart models a black bikini.
Instagram | Dasha Mart

Dasha turned up the heat in the second frame by kneeling and leaning back on one hand. The camera captured her from a side angle, and the pose gave her fans a nice look at her cleavage as well as her flat abs and shapely thighs.

The popular influencer tugged at the middle of her bikini top, adding more sex appeal to the snap. With her eyes closed, she tilted her head back while her long hair dangled above the beach.


 

Looking So Gorgeous
Dasha Mart sizzles in a pink dress.
Instagram | Dasha Mart

Dasha faced the lens in the last photo. She held the gun off to one side of her body while standing with one hip to the side. With the sun shining on her tan skin, she closed her eyes and appeared to enjoy the warmth on her face.

Her fan base loved the slide show, and many told her so.

“You're looking so gorgeous and so pretty,” one Instagram user commented.

“[Y]ou are the most beautiful woman in the world,” a second fan wrote, adding several emoji that included a red heart. 

