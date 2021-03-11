Trending Stories
March 11, 2021
Kara Del Toro Is A Bronzed Bombshell In Scandalous One-Piece Swimsuit
Kara Del Toro poses in a monochromatic white ensemble in front of a Vera Wang store.
Instagram | Kara Del Toro
Instagram Models
Ava Bennet

Maxim bombshell Kara Del Toro thrilled her 1.6 million Instagram followers with her most recent post, a tantalizing snap taken poolside in which she wore a colorful crocheted swimsuit. 

Though there was a white lounge chair visible behind her, as well as a patio umbrella in the same hue, Kara opted to stretch out on the ground while soaking in the sunshine.

The vibrant colors of her swimsuit popped against her bronzed skin, which glistened in the sunlight, and her curves were on full display in the look.

Silky & Sexy
Kara Del Toro wears a silky bralette and matching bottoms.
Instagram | Kara Del Toro

The one-piece garment had a plunging neckline that dipped about halfway down her toned stomach, showing off a serious amount of cleavage. Thin straps stretched around her neck, leaving her shoulders and slender arms bare.

The garment also had  cut-out details on either side that bared even more of her bronzed skin. The silhouette accentuated her hourglass curves as they dipped in near her waist and down over her hips.

The colorful piece transitioned hues from a vibrant coral near the top, moving into a purple patch, pale blue, pale green, yellow, before circling back to the same coral shade.

Mermaid Vibes
Kara Del Toro lounges poolside in a colorful one-piece swimsuit.
Instagram | Kara Del Toro

Kara posed with one leg extended fully and the other bent and tucked beneath her, with the pose accentuating her toned legs and elongating her flawless figure.

She had one hand on the ground beside her, and the other went to her blond locks, which tumbled down her chest and arm in tousled, voluminous curls. Kara had her eyes closed as she basked in the sunlight, which illuminated her stunning features and gave her skin a breathtaking glow while she lounged by the pool.

Golden Goddess
Kara Del Toro weras a slinky golden dress.
Instagram | Kara Del Toro

She was barefoot, and kept the accessories simple, wearing what appeared to be a pair of earrings as her only embellishment. 

The swimsuit clung to her curvaceous figure, fitting her like a second skin, and she looked serene and sexy as the image was captured.

She paired the steamy snap with a mysterious caption that left her followers guessing. Her audience absolutely loved the share, and the post racked up over 15,700 likes within just two hours of going live, including a like from Cuban bombshell Cindy Prado.

Fun & Flirty
Kara Del Toro rocks leggings and a simple tank in playful shot.
Instagram | Kara Del Toro

The post also received 128 comments from her audience in the same time span.

"Gorgeous," one fan wrote, followed by two flame emoji.

"Like a diamond," another follower chimed in, comparing Kara to a precious jewel.

"You always excite us," a third fan commented, in reference to her mysterious caption.

Kara loves to flaunt her curves in all kinds of looks, and just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, she tantalized her audience with an update in which she rocked a silky bralette and matching bottoms.

