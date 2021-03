Blond bombshell Nata Lee gave her Instagram followers a sexy treat Thursday with her latest update. She shared a series of photos that saw her showing off her fabulous figure in a skintight bodysuit while she posed outside near a swimming pool.

The flirty number was baby blue, and it featured long sleeves and high-cut legs that showed off her butt as well as her lower abs. It also had a zippered front, which she wore undone to show off her voluptuous chest.