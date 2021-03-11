NBA Rumors: Phoenix Suns Might Be Among Andre Drummond's Possible Landing Spots

Drummond's Defensive Ability Makes Him An Appealing Target

As further explained by Blakely, Drummond is one of the most coveted players in the lead-up to the deadline because of his ability to consistently post double-doubles in points and rebounds. However, he added that his defensive skills and overall on-court impact are the main reasons why he could be an appealing trade target for the Suns.

“Even though the Cavs (14-22) have the fifth-worst record in the NBA, Drummond's play is among the biggest reasons they limit teams to a league-low 59.1 percent shooting in the restricted area,” Blakely noted.