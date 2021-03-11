NBA Rumors: Victor Oladipo Could Join Forces With Nikola Jokic & Jamal Murray In Denver Before 2021 Trade Deadline

Houston Rockets shooting guard Victor Oladipo is one of the players who are highly expected to change teams before the 2021 trade deadline. The Rockets tried to prevent Oladipo from hitting the free agency market by offering him an extension, but he refused to ink a new deal and said that he's eyeing a long-term contract in the 2021 offseason. If the Rockets can't get an assurance from Oladipo that he intends to stay in Space City beyond the 2020-21 NBA season, they are better off moving his expiring contract before the March 25 deadline.