NBA Rumors: Victor Oladipo Could Join Forces With Nikola Jokic & Jamal Murray In Denver Before 2021 Trade Deadline

Victor Oladipo Could Make Nuggets More Competitive

Trading for Oladipo wouldn't make the Nuggets an instant favorite to represent the Western Conference in the 2021 NBA Finals, but it would strengthen their chances of making a deep playoff run and becoming a tougher team to beat in a best-of-seven series. Aside from giving them another scoring threat behind Jokic, Murray, and MPJ, his arrival in Mile High City would also help them improve their defensive efficiency that currently ranks No. 16 in the league, allowing 110.0 points per 100 possessions, per ESPN.

When healthy, Coach Michael Malone could task Oladipo to guard the opposing team's best perimeter player.