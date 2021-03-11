NBA Rumors: Spurs Could Send LaMarcus Aldridge To Heat For Andre Iguodala & Kelly Olynyk

Potential Trade Package For LaMarcus Aldridge

In the proposed trade scenario by Swartz, the Heat would acquire Aldridge from the Spurs by sending them a package that includes Kelly Olynyk and Andre Iguodala. The suggested deal would also make sense for the Spurs.

By sending Aldridge to South Beach, they would receive two quality role players in Olynyk and Iguodala. Both veterans could make an immediate impact for the Spurs on both ends of the floor and give them two great mentors for their young core of Dejounte Murray, Lonnie Walker IV, and Keldon Johnson.