NBA Rumors: Spurs Could Send LaMarcus Aldridge To Heat For Andre Iguodala & Kelly Olynyk

After struggling in the first half of the 2020-21 NBA season, the Miami Heat have finally found their way back into the playoff race. So far, they have won seven of their last 10 games and are currently sitting in the No. 6 spot in the Eastern Conference with an 18-18 record, However, despite the improvements that they have shown on both ends of the floor, the Heat are still not viewed on the same level as Eastern Conference powerhouse teams like the Brooklyn Nets, Philadelphia 76ers, and the Milwaukee Bucks.