Basketball

NBA Trade Rumors: Celtics Could Swap Tristan Thompson For LaMarcus Aldridge

March 11, 2021
NBA Rumors: Spurs Could Send LaMarcus Aldridge To Heat For Andre Iguodala & Kelly Olynyk
LaMarcus Aldridge looking at the scoreboard
Gettyimages | Christian Petersen
Basketball
JB Baruelo

After struggling in the first half of the 2020-21 NBA season, the Miami Heat have finally found their way back into the playoff race. So far, they have won seven of their last 10 games and are currently sitting in the No. 6 spot in the Eastern Conference with an 18-18 record, However, despite the improvements that they have shown on both ends of the floor, the Heat are still not viewed on the same level as Eastern Conference powerhouse teams like the Brooklyn Nets, Philadelphia 76ers, and the Milwaukee Bucks.

Heat Could Target LaMarcus Aldridge
LaMarcus Aldridge going up against Karl-Anthony Towns
Gettyimages | Harrison Barden

In order to have a legitimate chance of reaching the NBA Finals for the second consecutive year and bringing home the Larry O'Brien Trophy, most believe that the Heat should continue upgrading their roster around Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo. One of the potential targets for the Heat before the 2021 trade deadline is veteran center LaMarcus Aldridge of the San Antonio Spurs. If the Heat are planning to add an "impact player" without sacrificing their young and promising players or future draft assets, Greg Swartz of Bleacher Report believes that they should strongly consider pursuing Aldridge on the trade market.

Potential Trade Package For LaMarcus Aldridge
LaMarcus Aldridge blocking Ja Morant's shot
Gettyimages | Brett Carlsen

In the proposed trade scenario by Swartz, the Heat would acquire Aldridge from the Spurs by sending them a package that includes Kelly Olynyk and Andre Iguodala. The suggested deal would also make sense for the Spurs.

By sending Aldridge to South Beach, they would receive two quality role players in Olynyk and Iguodala. Both veterans could make an immediate impact for the Spurs on both ends of the floor and give them two great mentors for their young core of Dejounte Murray, Lonnie Walker IV, and Keldon Johnson.

 

LaMarcus Aldridge On-Court Impact On Heat
LaMarcus Aldridge scoring the ball
Gettyimages | Hector Vivas

At 35, there's no doubt that Aldridge is already on the downside of his career. However, he could still be very useful to an aspiring contender like the Heat.

"At just 18-18 this season, the Heat could use a boost, especially one that preserves their 2021 cap space," Swartz wrote. "Aldridge could play alongside Bam Adebayo or serve as the team's backup center. Miami's bench has been awful this season, and a player of Aldridge's quality could immediately raise the level of everyone around him in the second unit."

Spurs Make LaMarcus Aldridge On Trading Block
LaMarcus Aldridge sitting on the bench with DeMar DeRozan
Gettyimages | Christian Petersen

Unlike other big names who are linked to the Heat, Aldridge is already officially available on the trading block. After the Spurs' recent loss against the Dallas Mavericks, Coach Gregg Popovich made an announcement that Aldridge would no longer return to the team.

Although Aldridge remains an official member of the Spurs' roster, Tim MacMahon of ESPN revealed that the team has already given him permission to "work on some opportunities elsewhere." Despite his health issues and expiring contract, the Spurs are still expecting to receive something in return for the veteran big man.

