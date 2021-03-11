Trending Stories
Instagram Models

Hannah Palmer Nearly Bursts Out Of A Tight Black Corset Top

Celebrities

Jane Seymour, 70, Shows Off Age-Defying Physique In Blue Swimsuit During Beach Outing

Instagram Models

Madison Woolley Basks Under The Sun In A White Bikini That Leaves Little To The Imagination

Instagram Models

Laura Amy Drops Jaws In The Tiniest Bikini & Thigh-High Boots

Instagram Models

Cindy Prado Shows Off Tantalizing Cleavage In A Barely-There Top

Instagram Models

Jade Grobler Lays On The Beach In A Mismatched Bikini

March 11, 2021
Abby Dowse Opens Wide While Rocking Sexy Lingerie: 'Waitin On Bae'
Abby Dowse raises a finger to her mouth while rocking a plunging crop top and reading glasses.
Instagram | Abby Dowse
Instagram Models
Alexandra Lozovschi

Abby Dowse couldn't help but arouse the interest of her fans this morning as she took to Instagram to share a red-hot photo of herself in sexy lingerie. The Australian smokeshow seduced the camera in a revealing black two-piece set that accentuated all of her best features, driving followers wild with her killer curves.

The lingerie was from online retailer Oh Polly, which Abby regularly features on her page. The model made sure to tag the brand's Instagram account both in the caption and in the photo itself for anyone who wanted to emulate the look. 

Scroll through to see the tantalizing upload that left fans drooling!

 

Dangerous Curves 
Abby Dowse poses on her knees in risque red lace lingerie and unzipped distressed jeans.
Instagram | Abby Dowse

While Abby is no stranger to provocative lingerie and often flashes her bombshell curves in risqué outfits, she presented a somewhat tamer look in her latest share. In lieu of sheer mesh and flirty cutouts, she opted for a sleek fabric that clung tightly to her toned, gym-honed figure. 

The set included a plunging neckline that exposed her newly augmented cleavage and left a vast amount of décolletage on show. Likewise, her impossibly flat tummy was displayed by a scooped waistline that fell far past her belly button. The high-cut panties stretched above her hips, leaving her legs in full view of the camera.  

Abby's photo is embedded below, so keep scrolling! 

 

Lace Lover
Abby Dowse wears nothing under a see-through black lace coverup.
Instagram | Abby Dowse

Abby has stated on numerous occasions that she loves lace, and she took her preference for the fabric into account when putting together her outfit. She paired the set with an elegant black lace coverup that added chic and femininity to the look.

The see-through number was decorated with a dainty floral print and appeared to have long, trumpet sleeves draping down. Abby wore the garment open to show off her undergarments, earning numerous compliments from her eager audience.

"You are just insane," one devotee commented on the photo. "This reminds me, it’s been a minute since we’ve seen the OG white coverup. Has it been retired? That was a constant of Abby pics, haven’t even gotten to say our goodbyes smh," they added.  

Check out Abby's seductive lingerie below!

 

 

Abby Opens Wide
Abby Dowse sits with legs apart while rocking a black bikini and neon-pink coverup.
Instagram | Abby Dowse

The blond beauty served up a tempting show of her sexy figure as she sat with her legs apart. She posed on the floor for the steamy update, leaning one elbow up on the bed and spreading her knees open. 

The babe raised one knee and placed her arm on top, folding the other leg in front of her body. She reclined on the soft mattress, turning her gaze sideways and parting her lips in an enticing expression.   

The camera was placed close to the ground, with the mid-profile angle and close perspective offering a great view of Abby's alluring physique. Viewers got an eyeful of her chiseled midriff and were able to admire her voluptuous thighs.    

She Sent Fans Into A Meltdown
Abby Dowse sizzles in revealing black lingerie and matching lace coverup.
Instagram | Abby Dowse

Unsurprisingly, the scorching update sent followers into a frenzy. In the span of two hours, the image accrued almost 25,000 likes and nearly 550 messages from Abby's enamored fans. Many were left speechless and used emoji instead of words, while countless others couldn’t help but rave over her curves.

"That morning glow..." observed one person.

"A dream, dreambabe, dreambody," a second user described the smoking-hot look.

"Your eyes really are incredibly stunning," chimed in another smitten fan, leaving a heart-eyes emoji. "So insanely gorgeous."
 

 

Latest Headlines

WWE Rumors: Superstars Reportedly Worried About John Laurinaitis' Return To Company

March 11, 2021

NBA Rumors: Lakers Could Get Hassan Whiteside For Two Reserves & Future Draft Pick

March 11, 2021

NBA Rumors: GSW Would Only Trade James Wiseman & Timberwolves' Pick For 'Generational' Superstar

March 11, 2021

Abby Dowse Rocks A Smoking-Hot Lacy Black Look That Shows Off Her Curves

March 11, 2021

Chloe Saxon Declares Herself 'All You Ever Wanted' In Steamy Instagram Share

March 10, 2021

Lyna Perez Bares Thick Booty In Thong Bikini To 'Celebrate Humpday'

March 10, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.