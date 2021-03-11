WWE Rumors: Superstars Reportedly Worried About John Laurinaitis' Return To Company

Earlier this week, it was reported that WWE had rehired John Laurinaitis as its new general manager of Talent Relations. The move came several years after he last worked for the company as a real-life executive and villainous on-air authority figure.

While it's not clear whether he will play a similar on-screen role in the weeks to come, a new report suggests that multiple wrestlers are concerned about Laurinaitis' potential impact on WWE's current product, particularly the presentation of the promotion's female performers.