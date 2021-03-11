NBA Rumors: Lakers Could Get Hassan Whiteside For Two Reserves & Future Draft Pick

Heading into the All-Star break, the Los Angeles Lakers found themselves struggling mightily, winning only three of their last 10 games to drop to third in the Western Conference with a 24-13 record. This swoon was largely attributed to injuries to Lakers big men Anthony Davis and Marc Gasol, but there has been no shortage of trade ideas recommending possible pre-deadline targets for the Purple and Gold. These include Sacramento Kings center Hassan Whiteside, who has been linked multiple times to the defending champions.