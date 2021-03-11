NBA Rumors: Lakers Could Get Hassan Whiteside For Two Reserves & Future Draft Pick

Lakers Have Lacked Interior Presence For Most Of The Season

As explained by NBA Analysis Network on Wednesday, the Lakers have been “hit hard by the injury bug” in recent weeks, hence their current need for an additional big man. Davis is expected to miss more time with a calf injury, while Gasol sat out the last two games prior to the All-Star break due to the league’s COVID-19 protocols, per CBS Sports.

In addition to Davis and Gasol’s recent absences, Montrezl Harrell’s lack of size and defensive ability as the Lakers’ second-string center has also been cited as a possible area for improvement for the club.