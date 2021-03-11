Trending Stories
March 11, 2021
NBA Rumors: Lakers Could Get Hassan Whiteside For Two Reserves & Future Draft Pick
Hassan Whiteside of the Sacramento Kings blocks Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving's shot.
Gettyimages | Thearon W. Henderson
Basketball
Lorenzo Tanos

Heading into the All-Star break, the Los Angeles Lakers found themselves struggling mightily, winning only three of their last 10 games to drop to third in the Western Conference with a 24-13 record. This swoon was largely attributed to injuries to Lakers big men Anthony Davis and Marc Gasol, but there has been no shortage of trade ideas recommending possible pre-deadline targets for the Purple and Gold. These include Sacramento Kings center Hassan Whiteside, who has been linked multiple times to the defending champions.

Lakers Have Lacked Interior Presence For Most Of The Season
Marc Gasol of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on as teammate Anthony Davis steals the ball.
Gettyimages | Kevin C. Cox

As explained by NBA Analysis Network on Wednesday, the Lakers have been “hit hard by the injury bug” in recent weeks, hence their current need for an additional big man. Davis is expected to miss more time with a calf injury, while Gasol sat out the last two games prior to the All-Star break due to the league’s COVID-19 protocols, per CBS Sports.

In addition to Davis and Gasol’s recent absences, Montrezl Harrell’s lack of size and defensive ability as the Lakers’ second-string center has also been cited as a possible area for improvement for the club.

Bringing Whiteside To Los Angeles
Hassan Whiteside, then with the Portland Trail Blazers, dunks the ball as LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers watches.
Gettyimages | Pool

As proposed by the outlet, the Lakers could acquire Whiteside from the Kings by offering two little-used veterans — guard Alfonzo McKinnie and forward Jared Dudley — and a 2023 second-round selection.

“This isn’t a trade that’s going to dominate the ESPN headlines, but it would certainly be an effective deal for both teams,” the site added, noting how the hypothetical deal might not sound too glamorous at first. 

“The Lakers need to pick up a center at the NBA trade deadline considering their two starters are currently sitting on the bench in their warmups and this could be a good way for them to do so.”

Lakers Could Get Whiteside For 'Next To Nothing'
Sacramento Kings center Hassan Whiteside looks to pass while being defended by New Orleans Pelicans center Willy Hernangomez.
Gettyimages | Sean Gardner

According to NBA Analysis Network, the theoretical trade could be a good one for the Lakers because it would allow them to land an experienced, defensively-sound center for “next to nothing.” Although Whiteside was relegated to a reserve role when he joined the Kings for the 2020-21 season, he can still be a “dominant” shot blocker if given enough exposure. The publication added that there’s a chance the veteran big man could play meaningful minutes if Davis and Gasol have to miss additional time.

Lakers Reserves Could Help Kings Despite Limited Exposure In L.A.
Los Angeles Lakers forward Jared Dudley looks on during a game.
Gettyimages | Mike Stobe

As shown on the Lakers’ Basketball-Reference page, Dudley and McKinnie are both seeing fewer than 10 minutes per game on a talented squad gunning for a second straight title. However, NBA Analysis Network predicted that both players could address some of the Kings’ other needs and give them a “strong locker room presence,” considering how young most of Sacramento’s core players are. 

The outlet specifically noted that Dudley could provide additional depth at forward, while McKinnie could fill the three-and-D role that Glenn Robinson III played before he was waived last month.

