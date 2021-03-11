Trending Stories
March 11, 2021
NBA Rumors: GSW Would Only Trade James Wiseman & Timberwolves' Pick For 'Generational' Superstar
Joel Embiid guarding Giannis Antetokounmpo
Gettyimages | Sarah Stier
Basketball
JB Baruelo

Since the 2020 offseason, rumors have been circulating that the Golden State Warriors are eyeing to add another superstar to their roster. Though they are buried deep in luxury tax hell, the Warriors have a plethora of trade assets that they could use to chase a big name on the trade market. 

As of now, the two biggest trade assets that the Warriors have are James Wiseman and the Minnesota Timberwolves' 2021 first-round pick. If they include both assets in the trade package, Golden State could have a strong chance of landing a quality player before the 2021 trade deadline.

Warriors' Condition For Trading James Wiseman & Timberwolves' Pick
Joel Embiid blocking Giannis Antetokounmpo
Gettyimages | Sarah Stier

However, according to Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle, the Warriors would only trade Wiseman and the Timberwolves' pick if it would be in return for a major superstar like Milwaukee Bucks power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo or Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid.

"Golden State knows that any discussion for an All-Star-caliber player will begin with the other team asking for one or both of the franchise’s two biggest assets outside of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green: the top-three-protected 2021 pick from Minnesota and rookie center James Wiseman," Letourneau wrote, as quoted by NBC Sports. "But according to a team source, the Warriors 'almost definitely' wouldn’t surrender that Timberwolves selection or Wiseman unless they got back someone generational such as Joel Embiid or Giannis Antetokounmpo."

Giannis Antetokounmpo Linked To Warriors Before Inking Bucks' Extension
Giannis Antetokounmpo creating play for the Bucks
Gettyimages | Mike Ehrmann

The Warriors' interest in adding Antetokounmpo to their roster is real. Before he officially agreed to sign a five-year, $228 million extension with the Bucks, the "Greek Freak" was emerging as Golden State's No. 1 target on the trade market. Unfortunately for the Warriors, Antetokounmpo didn't seem to be intrigued by the idea of teaming up with Curry, Thompson, and Green in the Bay Area.

Instead of helping the Warriors reclaim their throne and revive their dynasty, he chose to remain as the face of the Bucks' franchise.

Joel Embiid An Ideal Replacement For James Wiseman
Joel Embiid dunks the ball
Gettyimages | Tim Nwachukwu

Meanwhile, even if it would also cost them the Timberwolves' 2021 first-round pick, the Warriors might not think twice before sacrificing Wiseman to acquire Embiid. Embiid possesses all the qualities the Warriors are looking for in their ideal starting center.

Aside from being a very reliable scoring option under the basket and a quality rim protector, he's also capable of knocking down shots from beyond the arc, making him a great fit with coach Steve Kerr's offensive system. However, though he became part of trade rumors in the last offseason, there's currently no strong indication that the Sixers would make him available on the trade market before the March 25 deadline.

Blockbuster Deal Involving Warriors More Likely To Happen In 2021 Offseason
Stephen Curry pointing upwards after scoring
Gettyimages | Ezra Shaw

With Thompson set to miss the entire 2020-21 season due to injury, the Warriors might need to make major roster upgrades in order to have a legitimate chance of dominating the loaded Western Conference and bringing home the Larry O'Brien Trophy this year. However, if they are only trading Wiseman and the Timberwolves' 2021 first-rounder for a "generational" player, they could be better off waiting for the coming offseason to engage in a blockbuster deal.

Their dream trade targets, Antetokounmpo and Embiid, may not be currently available on the trade market right now, but things could dramatically change if their respective teams suffer a huge disappointment this season.

