NBA Rumors: GSW Would Only Trade James Wiseman & Timberwolves' Pick For 'Generational' Superstar

Since the 2020 offseason, rumors have been circulating that the Golden State Warriors are eyeing to add another superstar to their roster. Though they are buried deep in luxury tax hell, the Warriors have a plethora of trade assets that they could use to chase a big name on the trade market.

As of now, the two biggest trade assets that the Warriors have are James Wiseman and the Minnesota Timberwolves' 2021 first-round pick. If they include both assets in the trade package, Golden State could have a strong chance of landing a quality player before the 2021 trade deadline.