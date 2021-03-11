Abby Dowse Rocks A Smoking-Hot Lacy Black Look That Shows Off Her Curves

Buxom blond Abby Dowse tantalized her 3 million Instagram followers with her most recent post -- a sizzling selfie in which she rocked a monochromatic black look that placed her curves on full display.

The photo was taken indoors, and a few elements of the room were visible around her, including a bed covered in cream-colored pillows and semi-sheer curtains overlooking an outdoor patio area.

Abby's neutral, pale surroundings meant that the dark hue of her all-black ensemble popped, drawing the eye to her curvaceous figure.