March 10, 2021
Valerie Cossette Flaunts Sexy Curves In See-Through Blue Lace Lingerie
Valerie Cossette bites her finger while rocking a cozy tee.
Instagram | Valerie Cossette
Canadian bombshell Valerie Cossette showed off her gorgeous curves and impressive tattoo collection in a sizzling lingerie selfie shared with her 2.1 million Instagram followers on Wednesday, March 10. The gorgeous brunette flashed her tempting curves in a see-through blue lace set that flattered her fair skin tone and body artwork, striking a sultry pose as she snapped a pic in the mirror. 

In the 26 minutes since the photo was published, Valerie's fans have already rushed in to show their appreciation. The share has already received more than 15,500 likes and 360 comments, many of them saying that they'd been totally blown away by the post.

Check out the steamy selfie below!

Sexy In Lace
Valerie Cossette sizzles in see-through blue lace lingerie.
Instagram | Valerie Cossette

The internet vixen left barely anything to the imagination in a floral two-piece set crafted out of sheer mesh. The gauzy fabric was decorated with elegant embroidery that, while adding chic and sophistication to the look, did little to censor her curves. A delicate scalloped trim called even more attention to her assets, adorning the daring neckline as well as the minuscule front of her panties. 

Valerie kept her accessories simple, only wearing a pair of statement rings that added just the right amount of bling. The jewelry appeared made out of white gold and coordinated with her classy manicure. 

A Busty Display
Valerie Cossette gets busty in revealing leopard-print lingerie.
Instagram | Valerie Cossette

Valerie's shapely chest was highlighted by a plunging neckline that squeezed her busty cleavage out at the middle. Her bra appeared to shift, teasing a tantalizing glimpse of underboob. 

The buxom brunette cocked her hip and put one leg in front of the other, peering into the screen as she clicked the selfie. She showed off her long, flat nails by posing with one hand on her thigh. 

Her curvy pins were left in full view of the camera by the incredible high cut of her panties, which had a square waistline that fell far past her belly button, allowing her navel piercing to be seen.  

Keep going for more hot pics from Valerie's IG timeline!

Fans Fall In Love
Valerie Cossette nearly spills out of a skimpy metallic-gold bikini.
Instagram | Valerie Cossette

Followers seemed to go crazy over the smoking-hot look, judging by the gushing messages that quickly piled under the selfie. Many of Valerie's online admirers complimented her "amazing" curves and quite a few proposed matrimony to the Canadian beauty. 

"There she is the most stunning woman on here. Makes my day when I see you," said one person. 

"I dropped my chin," quipped another Instagram user. 

"You are just a masterpiece of beauty," raved a third follower, who further expressed their adoration with a trail of hearts.

"Every time I see a picture of you, it's like entering paradise," wrote a fourth devotee.

Lingerie Lover
Valerie Cossette smolders in a red lace three-piece lingerie set and matching thigh-high boots.
Instagram | Valerie Cossette

Valerie has been delivering some seriously seductive lingerie looks as of late. Just last week, the 27-year-old showed off her perfect hourglass figure in a sheer white set decorated with black lace embroidery. The look included a revealing balconette neckline and incorporated garter straps that emphasized her curvy thighs.

Earlier this month, the model stunned fans as she slipped into a see-through white lace teddy that exposed her swelling hips. She paired the number with a transparent coverup, flaunting her thick curves while sitting on a couch. 

