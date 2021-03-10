NBA Rumors: Grizzlies Could Be Surprise Landing Spot For Bradley Beal, 'Bleacher Report' Speculates

Although Washington Wizards shooting guard Bradley Beal is still a staple of trade rumors and ideas, reports have suggested that the team is not willing to part ways with him -- at least not before the March 25 trade deadline. This appears to be especially true now that Washington has climbed to 12th in the Eastern Conference after a sluggish start. However, a recent article suggested that if the Wizards decide to move Beal, the Memphis Grizzlies might be a surprisingly plausible destination for the three-time All-Star.