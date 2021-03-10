Trending Stories
March 10, 2021
NBA Rumors: Grizzlies Could Be Surprise Landing Spot For Bradley Beal, 'Bleacher Report' Speculates
Bradley Beal of the Washington Wizards smiles during a game.
Gettyimages | Emilee Chinn
Basketball
Lorenzo Tanos

Although Washington Wizards shooting guard Bradley Beal is still a staple of trade rumors and ideas, reports have suggested that the team is not willing to part ways with him -- at least not before the March 25 trade deadline. This appears to be especially true now that Washington has climbed to 12th in the Eastern Conference after a sluggish start. However, a recent article suggested that if the Wizards decide to move Beal, the Memphis Grizzlies might be a surprisingly plausible destination for the three-time All-Star.

Bradley Beal & Ja Morant Could Form Explosive Backcourt Duo
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant dribbles the ball down the court.
Gettyimages | Katelyn Mulcahy

As pointed out by Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley on Wednesday, a trade for Beal could give the Grizzlies an extremely productive starting backcourt, with the shooting guard partnering with second-year man Ja Morant. He explained that both players are capable of putting up big scoring numbers and serving as lead playmakers and, if their current stats are taken into account, they would combine to average 52.7 points and 12.4 assists per game. That's more than Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson of the Golden State Warriors have ever averaged while starting together in the same backcourt.

Potential Trade Package For Beal
Bradley Beal of the Washington Wizards celebrates after scoring.
Gettyimages | Rob Carr

As further noted, the Grizzlies have the assets to make a “compelling” offer to the Wizards, should they move Beal in the near future. While Buckley didn’t detail any specific trade packages, he wrote that Memphis could offer big man Gorgui Dieng’s expiring $17.3 million contract for salary-matching purposes, young prospects such as De’Anthony Melton, Brandon Clarke, Xavier Tillman, and/or Desmond Bane, and any of their future first-round draft picks. The latter would also include selections they previously acquired from the Warriors and the Utah Jazz.

The Trade Could Take The Grizzlies To The Next Level
Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal shoots over Cleveland Cavaliers center Andre Drummond.
Gettyimages | Patrick Smith

As shown on his Basketball-Reference page, Beal entered the All-Star break as the NBA’s leading scorer, averaging 32.9 points, 5.4 rebounds, 4.7 assists, and 1.4 steals. He is also shooting a solid 48.2 percent from the field, though his three-point shooting has slightly declined to 33.5 percent at this point in the season.

Per Bleacher Report’s Buckley, Beal’s theoretical arrival in Memphis could give the Grizzlies a “contenting-caliber trio” as he and Morant team up with third-year forward Jaren Jackson Jr., who has yet to play this season due to a knee injury, per the Memphis Commercial Appeal.

Both Wizards Starting Guards Have Been In Recent Trade Rumors
Washington Wizards guards Russell Westbrook and Bradley Beal walk down the court.
Gettyimages | Abbie Parr

Beal isn’t the only Wizards star whom pundits have suggested might need to be traded in order for the team to improve its fortunes. As reported earlier this week by The Inquisitr, an anonymous league executive opined that Washington should think about trading Beal’s erstwhile backcourt partner, Russell Westbrook, if another team makes a plausible offer for him. The executive added that despite the nine-time All-Star’s improved play in recent weeks, he is “nothing close to a long-term option” for the Wizards at this point in his career.

