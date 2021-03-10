Trending Stories
March 10, 2021
Kayla Moody Gives Off Sexy Cowgirl Vibes In Latest Sultry Share
Kayla Moody puckers up for a kiss while wearing a white tank top.
Instagram | Kayla Moody
Instagram Models
Alexandra Lozovschi

Kayla Moody seemed to make her 1.2 million followers happy with a sizzling update that was added to her Instagram page Wednesday, March 10. The self-proclaimed "proud military wife" showed major skin in a teensy pair of Daisy Dukes and a scanty crop top, giving off sexy cowgirl vibes as she posed in a horse stable. 

The sizzling model served up an eyeful of curves, turning her side to the camera and displaying her plump backside as well as her perky chest. She flaunted her toned body and teased viewers with her provocatively parted lips. 

Check out the titillating picture below!

 

Tiny Jean Shorts 
Kayla Moody poses in her car in tiny jean shorts and revealing tank top.
Instagram | Kayla Moody

Much of Kayla's peachy posterior was on show in the skimpy bottoms, whose cheeky design exposed her tempting curves. The number grazed just above the hip showing off her sexy thighs, which were further accentuated by a distressed trim that called attention to her voluptuous assets. 

Her lean midsection was on display between the mid-rise waistline and an extremely cropped top, which was a short-sleeve style and knotted in the front. 

The seductive photo is embedded below, so scroll through to take a peek! 

Kayla Goes Braless & Lets It All Hang Out 
Kayla Moody poses braless in a skimpy crop top and miniskirt.
Instagram | Kayla Moody

The sultry seductress opted to ditch her bra, letting it all hang out in the blue top that struggled to contain her chest and caused her curves to spill out of the bottom. In addition to exposing plenty of underboob, the piece also featured a plunging neckline that teased her busty cleavage.  

The buxom blonde sent temperatures soaring on her page as she playfully tugged on the knotted ends of her top. She seductively arched her back as she grabbed onto a metal gate behind her, thrusting her booty into focus. A coiled piece of rope resembling a hackamore hung on the wall in the backdrop, evoking horseback riding imagery.

Her Fans Loved It
Kayla Moody sizzles in plaid miniskirt, cropped tee, and thigh-high boots.
Instagram | Kayla Moody

Kayla credited the steamy shot to Orlando-based photographer Roger Lister, who has collaborated with the model in the past. The smokeshow has previously shared other tantalizing pictures from the same shoot, including a snapshot in which she crouched to the ground with her knees open. That photo, uploaded on December 30, revealed her outfit was complete with stylish cowboy boots.

 Another upload shared on December 28 saw Kayla flaunting her chiseled pins as she posed with one leg up on a hay bale. The babe was braless underneath a white tee and left her Daisy Dukes unzipped. 

Her latest share was very well received by her fabs, who rushed to show their appreciation. The post garnered more than 9,400 likes and about 300 comments, all within the first three hours of going live.  

Country Gal
Kayla Moody pulls down her jean shorts to reveal the high cut of her bathing suit.
Instagram | Kayla Moody

In her caption, the Florida-based model queried fans on whether they thought she was a small-town girl or hailed from a big city. The majority of answers seemed to lean in favor of the first version, although there were some who envisioned Kayla as a city bombshell. 

"Love the small town SEXY Hottie look," one smitten fan chimed in, adding a trail of fire emoji for emphasis.

"I'm thinking heaven..." quipped another user, regarding her words.

"Who cares your [sic] the hottest woman in the world baby!" was a third reply.

"It doesn't matter love the way you look," wrote a fourth admirer.

