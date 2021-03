Heat Got Off To Slow Start Due To Injuries

Although the Heat won seven of their last 10 games leading up to this year’s All-Star break, the club got off to a slow start, largely on account of multiple key players. As documented by the South Florida Sun-Sentinel, Jimmy Butler and Avery Bradley both missed several games due to the NBA’s COVID-19 protocols. Goran Dragic also sat out as a result of a strained left groin, while Tyler Herro missed seven games due to neck spasms.

As opined by NBA Analysis Network, these injuries have made it clear that Miami needs to make some upgrades on or before the March 25 trade deadline.