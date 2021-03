Chopper Finally Creates Cure For Queen's Virus

In One Piece Chapter 1007, Chopper succeeds in his mission to create the antibodies that they need to fight the virus Queen made. Chopper finishes his experiment just in time before Hyogoro the Flower dies. After beating all the Mimawarigumi and the Oniwabanshu, Hyogoro's body starts to deteriorate.

Luckily, before it totally consumes him, Chopper arrives and give him the antibody. To make sure that everyone who is infected by the virus is cured, Chopper builds an antibody made of gas and spread it in the entire banquet hall using a cannon.