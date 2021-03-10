Jane Seymour, 70, Shows Off Age-Defying Physique In Blue Swimsuit During Beach Outing

Jane Seymour's trip to the beach is capturing some viral attention.
The 70-year-old actress was seen with her family on an outing in Hawaii this week, with cameras capturing her age-defying physique as she enjoyed the sun and sand in a plunging blue swimsuit. The visit comes at a busy time for Seymour, who has a number of projects in the works that include two upcoming movies. Despite the high demand for her services, Seymour finds plenty of time for fitness in her packed schedule and showed off the results of that work this week.