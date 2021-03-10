Trending Stories
March 10, 2021
Jane Seymour, 70, Shows Off Age-Defying Physique In Blue Swimsuit During Beach Outing
Jane Seymour poses on the red carpet.
Gettyimages | Ben A. Pruchnie
Celebrities
Nathan Francis

Jane Seymour's trip to the beach is capturing some viral attention.

The 70-year-old actress was seen with her family on an outing in Hawaii this week, with cameras capturing her age-defying physique as she enjoyed the sun and sand in a plunging blue swimsuit. The visit comes at a busy time for Seymour, who has a number of projects in the works that include two upcoming movies. Despite the high demand for her services, Seymour finds plenty of time for fitness in her packed schedule and showed off the results of that work this week.

Seymour Rocked A Tight Swimsuit
Jane Seymour poses on the red carpet.
Gettyimages | Jason Merritt

Picture of Seymour's outing were published in The Daily Mail, showing her wearing a tight swimsuit that showed off her very well-toned physique. The images showed the smiling Seymour walking on the sand while holding a floral wrap, with the wind blowing her long and flowing hair into her face. Another photo showed her bounding down along the sand with her two granddaughters.

The outing earned the actress plenty of praise from the British newspaper, which took note of her age-defying good looks. 

Seymour Works Hard To Stay Fit
Jane Seymour poses at an event.
Gettyimages | Amy Sussman

The actress previously said she puts a lot of effort into staying so fit. In an interview with Byrdie, Seymour revealed that she has a very precise diet aimed at keeping her energy high. That means eating clean -- lots of vegetables, fish, and chicken and not much meat or fat. 

"I drink a lot of water, and if I feel like I want to detox, I drink water with lemon juice and lemon rind in it," she said. "Then, I try to eat early at night. I believe when I eat fresh greens, blueberries and fresh fish, those nutrients hit my system better."

 

Fitness Buff
Jane Seymour poses on the red carpet.
Gettyimages | Tommaso Boddi

Seymour also revealed in the interview that she makes the most of her exercise time with something called The Perfect Workout -- which squeezes a lot of activity into two weekly 20-minute sessions. She adds in an hour of fast walking three times a week along with pilates, gyrotonics, and some spinning.

The former dancer said she also calls on her ballet experience for some impromptu workouts.

"Sometimes I do ballet exercises wherever I am, even at airports waiting for luggage!" she said.

Seymour's Busy Schedule
Jane Seymour poses for a photograph on the red carpet.
Gettyimages | Samir Hussein

The beach outing came as a break from the very busy schedule that the actress maintains. As The Daily Mail noted, she is in the midst of four separate projects, including two movies and two television series. The outlet noted that in the upcoming television series Glow & Darkness, she will portray Eleanor of Aquitaine. 

That role shows the character at age 25, and Seymour told producers that she could play it herself, though they ended up tapping a younger actress instead.

Seymour disagreed with the decision.

"It's something I really don't understand at all because believe it or not, and you can see on Instagram, they don't even need to do the facial stuff on me," she told the Times, via The Daily Mail. "It works just fine. Joan Collins is 87 and she's supposed to be playing a woman who dies at 40."

 

