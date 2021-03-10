Jane Seymour, 70, Shows Off Age-Defying Physique In Blue Swimsuit During Beach Outing

Seymour's Busy Schedule

The beach outing came as a break from the very busy schedule that the actress maintains. As The Daily Mail noted, she is in the midst of four separate projects, including two movies and two television series. The outlet noted that in the upcoming television series Glow & Darkness, she will portray Eleanor of Aquitaine.

That role shows the character at age 25, and Seymour told producers that she could play it herself, though they ended up tapping a younger actress instead.

Seymour disagreed with the decision.

"It's something I really don't understand at all because believe it or not, and you can see on Instagram, they don't even need to do the facial stuff on me," she told the Times, via The Daily Mail. "It works just fine. Joan Collins is 87 and she's supposed to be playing a woman who dies at 40."