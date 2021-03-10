Trending Stories
March 10, 2021
Kelsie Jean Smeby Teases Fans In See-Through Lace Lingerie
Kelsie Jean Smeby nearly pops out of a strapless red dress at an event.
Gettyimages | Jerritt Clark
Instagram Models
Alexandra Lozovschi

Kelsie Jean Smeby took to Instagram Tuesday night to give her 803,000 followers a massive thrill. The Norwegian-Italian beauty, who has modeled for Maxim France and appeared in multiple Guess campaigns, stripped down to a set of sexy white lace lingerie, showing off her chiseled curves in a couple of seductive poses.

The outfit was from fashion brand Leg Avenue, who the international model has collaborated with before. In her caption, Kelsie noted the look gave off "angel energy." 

Several of her fans were in agreement.

"You certainly look angelic," one person said in the comments section.

Scroll through to see the captivating pics!

 

Sizzling In See-Through Lace
Kelsie Jean Smeby slays in see-through black lace lingerie.
Instagram | Kelsie Jean Smeby

Kelsie smoldered in a see-through number whose elegant floral print did little to censor her chest. A dainty fringe trim added chic and femininity to the racy look, adorning the daring neckline that exposed her busty cleavage.  

The 25-year-old nearly spilled out of the bottom of her bra, which featured triangle-shaped cups that were way too small for her. The look also included a scanty lingerie bottom that barely contained her modesty.

Kelsie shared two photos of the risqué ensemble, both of which captured her from the front and delivered an eyeful of sizzling curves.   

Check out the tantalizing snaps below!

Kelsie Gets Sultry
Kelsie Jean Smeby exposes cleavage and sideboob in plunging blue dress.
Instagram | Kelsie Jean Smeby

The gorgeous brunette gave off sultry vibes as she tugged on the shoulder straps of her halterneck top. She pressed her wrists down on her chest, squeezing her perky assets in between her hands and exposing serious underboob. 

The swell of her hips in comparison with her narrow waist created an alluring hourglass shape that was accentuated by the design of her panties. They had spaghetti side straps that came up above her hip bones, dipping dangerously low in the front and revealing her sexy tan lines. 

Keep going for more hot pics from Kelsie's IG feed!

Flaunting Her Hard Body
Kelsie Jean Smeby flaunts insane figure in extremely cropped sweatshirt and lingerie bottoms.
Instagram | Kelsie Jean Smeby

Kelsie posed on a white leather couch, sitting up and flaunting her tight abs. She cocked her hip and head, showing off a coquettish expression as she turned her gaze to the side. The half-body shot teased her curvy thighs, keeping the focus on her insanely toned midriff.  

A swipe to the next slide saw the brunette bombshell lounging languidly on her side. She tucked her hands behind her head and teased her thigh gap. 

The stunner pulled up her raven tresses into a playful ponytail, leaving a pair of tendrils to frame her face. She added a classy touch with sumptuous gold hoop earrings. The flimsy lingerie was decorated with a flirty bow that further emphasized her cleavage. 

A fuzzy white throw was draped over the couch, making her flawless tan pop. An oval metallic-gold mirror sporting a lavishly ornate frame hung on the wall behind her, adding sophistication to the décor.

 

 

Fans Fell In Love
Kelsie Jean Smeby sizzles in see-through yellow lace lingerie.
Instagram | Kelsie Jean Smeby

The double update proved to be a major hit with Kelsey's fans. In the span of nine hours, the pics racked up more than 23,500 likes, ranking among her most popular posts.     

The suggestive photos also brought followers to the comments section by the masses, garnering 330-plus messages from her adoring admirers.

"Smokin Hot Lingerie but the Model wearing it is Unbelievable Amazing and Gorgeous," gushed one person. 

"You are a living goddess," raved another fan.

"Queen of my heart," declared a third Instagrammer user. 

 

 

