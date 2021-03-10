Ellie O’Donnell Flaunts Her Cleavage & Fit Figure In A Sexy Two-Piece Set

British social media sensation Ellie O'Donnell tantalized her 1.2 million Instagram followers with her sexy share, a double snap in which she showcased her killer figure while clad in a revealing set from Fashion Nova. The photos were possibly taken in London, as she has been staying in her home country since late last month. Ellie posed in a location that looked like a parking area inside a building. The indoor setting featured unpainted concrete walls and floors, contrasting with the bold tones of her ensemble.