March 10, 2021
Ellie O’Donnell Flaunts Her Cleavage & Fit Figure In A Sexy Two-Piece Set
Ellie O'Donnell wears a black dress.
Instagram | Ellie O'Donnell
Instagram Models
Alisan Duran

British social media sensation Ellie O'Donnell tantalized her 1.2 million Instagram followers with her sexy share, a double snap in which she showcased her killer figure while clad in a revealing set from Fashion Nova. The photos were possibly taken in London, as she has been staying in her home country since late last month. Ellie posed in a location that looked like a parking area inside a building. The indoor setting featured unpainted concrete walls and floors, contrasting with the bold tones of her ensemble.

Lovely In Blue
Ellie O'Donnell wears a royal blue swimsuit.
Instagram | Ellie O'Donnell

The set she wore was from the online retail giant, a label Ellie has rocked countless times on her Instagram page. She tagged the company in the caption of the post, as well as in the first photo, in case her viewers were interested in grabbing the look for themselves.

Ellie's cropped top was crafted from a teal fabric that looked gorgeous against her tanned skin. The garment had a high neckline and long sleeves. Notably, the material was tight on her skin and loose around the arms. The cut-out across her chest displayed her perky cleavage, and the tie-front feature gave more attention to her bust.

Striking Beauty
Ellie O'Donnell wears a black bikini top.
Instagram | Ellie O'Donnell

The influencer wore a cream-colored underwire bra beneath the top -- a sensible thing to do, as the fabric seemed thin.

She sported the matching pair of leggings with a stretchable waistband that hugged her trim waist. The fit emphasized her lean frame and toned legs. As she wore a crop top that put her chiseled tummy on display.

In the first snap, Ellie popped her right hip to the side and parted her legs. The ODolls founder placed her left hand on her thigh while she let her right arm hanging beside her. She looked straight into the lens with her lips parted for a seductive look.

Hot In Red
Ellie O'Donnell wears a red dress and black heeled sandals.
Instagram | Ellie O'Donnell

In the second image, Ellie tugged at the straps of her top as she gazed to the side. The photographer used flash in the pictures, which illuminated her bronze tan and curves. However, the location was also bright enough for the snaps.

Ellie had her highlighted blond hair tied in a low ponytail with a center part. She also styled the ends in waves and let the strands fall over her right shoulder. The hairstyle accentuated her face shape and striking jawline.

Sexy In White
Ellie O'Donnell wears white lingerie set.
Instagram | Ellie O'Donnell

The model wore a dainty necklace with a cross pendant and small hoop earrings.

In the caption, Ellie described the set as "cute." She also added two emoji in the text to make it look less boring.

Her audience couldn't get enough of the steamy pics. The post received over 13,500 likes as well as 130 comments within 14 hours of posting on the photo-sharing app. Fans from many parts of the globe flocked into the comments section, expressing their admiration for the influencer in words and emoji.

 

