Spurs Could Supply Trail Blazers With Quality Veterans

One of the teams that could help the Trail Blazers improve their roster is the San Antonio Spurs. Like the Trail Blazers, the Spurs are also currently in the playoff race, but there is growing speculation around the league that they are willing to listen to trade offers for some of their veterans, especially those who are already in the final year of their contracts.

In a recent article, Greg Patuto of NBA Analysis Network came up with a blockbuster trade idea that would enable the Trail Blazers to acquire DeMar DeRozan and Rudy Gay from the Spurs before the 2021 trade deadline.