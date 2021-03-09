Trending Stories
March 9, 2021
Christina Milian Flaunts Her Curves In Floral Savage X Fenty Lingerie
Christina Milian poses in a figure-hugging mini dress.
Instagram | Christina Milian
Celebrities
Ava Bennet

Actress and singer Christina Milian thrilled her 6.4 million followers with her most recent post -- a steamy trio of snaps in which she rocked an eye-catching floral lingerie set that highlighted her curvaceous figure to perfection.

The photos were taken outdoors, and the sun shone down on her flawless skin, illuminating her curves and giving her a gorgeous glow.

The top portion of her set was a simple, yet sexy bralette with a pale blue background and colorful blossoms in shades of pink and orange printed atop the blue fabric. 

Bikini Babe
Christina Milian rocks a tiny bikini while wading through crystal clear water.
Instagram | Christina Milian

A ruffled trim stretched across the top of each cup, and a delicate bow that nestled between her breasts drew even more attention to her chest. Thin straps extended over her shoulders to add support, and her stomach was likewise on display in the look.

The set she wore was from Rihanna's clothing brand Savage x Fenty, whose Instagram page she tagged in the post.

She paired the bralette with over-the-elbow gloves in the same bold print, making a major style statement.

Fierce In Floral
Christina Milian flaunts her cleavage in a floral-print bralette.
Instagram | Christina Milian

In the first snap, she kept her gaze focused on the camera, her lips slightly parted as one hand lingered up in the air. For the second image, she placed one forearm just below her breasts, draping it across her abdomen. 

Her brunette locks were styled in her natural texture, with the tresses framing her breathtaking features. A few pieces of greenery encroached from the sides of the frame to give the entire shot a tropical oasis vibe as the sun beamed down on her.

Bombshell Curves
Christina Milian wears a floral set from Savage x Fenty.
Instagram | Christina Milian

In the third and final share of the update, the camera captured her from further away, showing off more of the ensemble. She paired the gloves and bralette with a pair of semi-sheer stockings, likewise in the same print.

The material clung to her growing baby bump as well as her toned thighs, and the waistband stretched about halfway up her abdomen, still leaving plenty of skin on display.

She placed one hand on her hip as she showcased her curves in the sultry shot, pairing the post with a simple caption.

Casual Cutie
Christina Milian relaxes in a casual look featuring jeans and a sexy top.
Instagram | Christina Milian

Christina's followers couldn't get enough, and the trio of smoking-hot images racked up 572 comments in just six hours of going live.

"Perfection!" one fan wrote, followed by a flame emoji.

"Gorgeous mama!" another follower chimed in.

As an ambassador for the brand, her latest share certainly wasn't the only time she's worn pieces from Savage x Fenty. Just last month, as The Inquisitr reported, she stunned her fans with a snap in which she rocked a vampy dark lip and vibrant purple lingerie set.

