Adam Kinzinger Warns GOP Will Become 'Regional Party' If It Doesn't Change

Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, who has long been one of former President Donald Trump's fiercest conservative critics, told CNN Tuesday that he is on a mission to save the Republican Party from itself.

According to Kinzinger, if the GOP wants to build a broad coalition and compete on a national level, it needs to reject Trump's philosophy and return to its roots.

"If it doesn't want to be changed, that's a decision Republicans get to make. If that's the case long-term, I think we will lose elections and will be a regional party that won't compete on the national stage," he said.