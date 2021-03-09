Trending Stories
Instagram Models

Hannah Palmer Nearly Bursts Out Of A Tight Black Corset Top

Instagram Models

Katelyn Runck Gets Down On Her Knees In A Crochet Bikini That Leaves Little To The Imagination

Instagram Models

Lauren Dascalo Goes Legs Apart In Teeny Black Bikini

Instagram Models

Former Miss Vienna Katharina Mazepa Bares Tight Buns In White Lingerie

Instagram Models

Hannah Palmer Flashes Her Booty In A Thong Bikini: 'Missing Africa'

Instagram Models

Jade Grobler Poses In Bed While Wearing A Scanty Black One-Piece

March 9, 2021
Adam Kinzinger Warns GOP Will Become 'Regional Party' If It Doesn't Change
Illinois Rep. Adam Kinzinger delivers a speech.
Shutterstock | 74510
US Politics
Damir Mujezinovic

Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, who has long been one of former President Donald Trump's fiercest conservative critics, told CNN Tuesday that he is on a mission to save the Republican Party from itself.

According to Kinzinger, if the GOP wants to build a broad coalition and compete on a national level, it needs to reject Trump's philosophy and return to its roots.

"If it doesn't want to be changed, that's a decision Republicans get to make. If that's the case long-term, I think we will lose elections and will be a regional party that won't compete on the national stage," he said. 

Confronting Trump Supporters
Former President Donald Trump speaks at a MAGA rally.
Shutterstock | 233418403

Kinzinger conceded that his effort to reform the GOP "could be a kamikaze mission," but said that it could also be "the thing that saves the Republican Party."

Despite the controversies that marked his presidency, Trump is still incredibly popular with conservative-leaning voters. In a recent  Suffolk University/USA Today poll, nearly 50 percent of surveyed Republicans said they would abandon the GOP if Trump decided to create his own party.

In the same poll, around half of Republican respondents said that conservative lawmakers should become "more loyal to Trump."

Competing Visions
Logo of the Republican Party.
Shutterstock | 320989

Kinzinger suggested to CNN that the GOP can only be changed if it is wrestled away from Trump and his allies, whose philosophy does not reflect traditional conservative values.

"Any time in the history of the party, there have been competing visions -- except for now. It's just been Donald Trump's vision and nobody else has said anything else. We have a right and a responsibility to offer competing visions to Republican," he said.

The congressman voted for Trump in 2016 and 2020, but now regrets his vote.

Americans Keeping Country First
Illinois Rep. Adam Kinzinger speaks during a congressional hearing.
Gettyimages | Pool

Kinzinger and other anti-Trump conservatives have formed the Americans Keeping Country First super PAC, which will try to counter Trump's efforts in the 2022 midterm elections.

According to the Illinois Republican, "a lot of people" support the organization, they just haven't said so publicly.

"They're not just super public -- especially in my business. I think a lot of folks are waiting to see where it goes. I don't blame them," Kinzinger explained, acknowledging that he may not be reelected.

"Even if I don't survive long in this job, the reality is, I will have been part of history," he said.

Saving The GOP
Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois delivers remarks.
Shutterstock | 74510

Kinzinger stressed that the GOP is the party of Abraham Lincoln and Ronald Reagan, suggesting that voters need to be reminded of this fact.

"I think part of saving the Republican Party is just being really clear about what the Republican Party has become. We have such a great history, I think, but now we're off the rails," he said.

Kinzinger made similar comments last month, when he said that the Republican Party is divided on key issues. He also claimed that Republicans lost both chambers of Congress because of Trump.

Latest Headlines

Hannah Palmer Nearly Bursts Out Of A Tight Black Corset Top

March 9, 2021

Sofia Richie Rocks A Strapless Bikini To Share Book Recommendations

March 9, 2021

Jade Grobler Poses In Bed While Wearing A Scanty Black One-Piece

March 9, 2021

Alexa Collins Slays In Tight Leather Pants & A Lacy Cleavage-Baring Top

March 9, 2021

Nina Serebrova Looks Hotter Than Ever In Topless Beach Snaps

March 9, 2021

Josephine Skriver Rocks Frilly Bikini For 'Sports Illustrated Swimsuit' Sneak Peek

March 9, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.