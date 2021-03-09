Trending Stories
March 9, 2021
Hannah Palmer Nearly Bursts Out Of A Tight Black Corset Top
Hannah Palmer glances over her shoulder, wearing a pale pink tank top.
Instagram | Hannah Palmer
Instagram Models
Ava Bennet

Blond beauty Hannah Palmer tantalized her 1.7 million Instagram followers with her latest share, a trio of sexy snaps in which she rocked a daring black corset top.

The photos were captured outdoors in what appeared to be a parking garage, adding an industrial vibe to the update. 

Hannah's long blond locks were pulled up in two braided pigtails that cascaded down her shoulders, giving her a playful vibe as she posed for the sexy shots. One strand hung loose, softening the look, but the pulled-back style put her stunning features on full display.

Blond Bombshell
Hannah Palmer poses in a silky black slip dress.
Instagram | Hannah Palmer

Hannah showcased her ample assets in a black corset top that her curves were nearly spilling out of. The strapless look showed off a serious amount of cleavage, and left her shoulders and arms bare.

In the first image, she had her hands positioned on her lap, her arms framing her cleavage in a way that accentuated her curves. She accessorized with a chunky gold chain necklace that sparkled in the sunlight, and also had a black bag draped over her leg and the concrete nearby.

Dangerous Curves
Hannah Palmer nearly spills out of a black corset top.
Instagram | Hannah Palmer

The bag she accessorized with was from the online retailer Fashion Nova, a brand she has rocked pieces from on her page many times before, and she tagged the company's Instagram page in the caption of the post as well as in the first slide. She also had a watch on one wrist, and a pair of small gold earrings glinted from her lobes.

She paired the seriously sexy top with simple light-wash jeans that hugged her toned thighs without clinging too tightly. 

Casual Cutie
Hannah Palmer pairs light-wash jeans with a sexy corset top.
Instagram | Hannah Palmer

The second shot offered a better look at her corset top, providing a close-up of Hannah's upper body. The garment had fasteners extending from the neckline down to the waistband of her jeans, and seaming stretched vertically along the piece, showing off Hannah's hourglass curves.

In the second photo, she returned to her seated position, with one leg extended in front of her and the other bent. She continued the edgy vibe of the look with her choice of footwear, a pair of black lace-up boots with chunky heels.

Baywatch Vibes
Hannah Palmer poses in a one-piece red swimsuit.
Instagram | Hannah Palmer

Hannah's fans couldn't get enough, and the post racked up over 29,600 likes within just one hour of going live.

"Just gorgeous!" one fan wrote, followed by two flame emoji.

"Stunning," another chimed in simply.

"So beautiful," yet another commented, including two heart emoji in the remark.

No matter which part of her flawless physique she decides to bare in a particular photo, Hannah's fans can't get enough. Just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, she shared a post in which she wore skintight blue booty shorts and a matching crop top.

