Hannah Palmer Nearly Bursts Out Of A Tight Black Corset Top

Blond beauty Hannah Palmer tantalized her 1.7 million Instagram followers with her latest share, a trio of sexy snaps in which she rocked a daring black corset top.

The photos were captured outdoors in what appeared to be a parking garage, adding an industrial vibe to the update.

Hannah's long blond locks were pulled up in two braided pigtails that cascaded down her shoulders, giving her a playful vibe as she posed for the sexy shots. One strand hung loose, softening the look, but the pulled-back style put her stunning features on full display.