March 9, 2021
Sofia Richie Rocks A Strapless Bikini To Share Book Recommendations
Sofia Richie wears a black blazer and white shirt in front of pink backdrop.
Gettyimages | Dana Pleasant
Treva Bowdoin

Sofia Richie has been doing some deep reading since her breakup from Scott Disick, and it doesn't look like she has much interest in escaping the single life in the pages of romance novels. 

On March 8, the 22-year-old model took to Instagram to share a gorgeous bikini pic with her 6.6 million followers. It was accompanied by a list of Sofia's reading recommendations, all of which were written by female authors. Her picks were ideal options for those looking for a way to celebrate the female experience for International Women's Day.

Hanging Out At Home
Lionel Richie wears dark brown suede coat while placing hands on shoulders of daughter Sofia Richie, who wears blue jeans, a black shirt, and a wide tan belt.
Gettyimages | Presley Ann

Sofia was pictured posing on a terrace overlooking tall trees and distant buildings. She leaned back against a tall stone balustrade with a classic design. A decorative urn containing a potted green plant sat atop one of the rail's thick posts. 

Some fans likely recognized the architecture, which has appeared on Sofia's Instagram page before. She was clearly hanging out at the sprawling Beverly Hills abode owned by her father, musician Lionel Richie. It's located near the Playboy mansion. 

While the R&B star's large pool was not visible in the shot, his daughter was dressed to make use of it.

Beautiful In Black And White
Sofia Richie sports black mini dress and snakeskin-print boots while posing on wooden deck overlooking the beach.
Gettyimages | Emma McIntyre

Sofia kept her color palette clean and classic, opting to rock an achromatic ensemble. Her swimsuit was solid black. It included an on-trend bralette top with a straight neckline. Her bottoms featured lines that were more angular, thanks to their high-cut legs. The garment's waist subtly scooped down. 

Sofia wore a white swimsuit cover-up that resembled an oversize dress shirt. It had a collar and wide unbuttoned sleeve cuffs, as well as a button front. The model left it open to show off her swimsuit and her toned stomach. 

What Sofia's Been Reading
Sofia Richie wears white shirt while sitting with hand on table.
Gettyimages | Scott Barbour

Sofia was photographed with an open book in her hand, and she used her power as an attractive influencer as a force for good by encouraging her followers to read. One work she recommended was Big Magic: Creative Living Beyond Fear, a self-help book by Eat, Pray, Love author Elizabeth Gilbert. She also listed the Clarissa Pinkola Estes work, Women Who Run with the Wolves, which explores three folkloric tales featuring the "wild woman archetype." 

Sofia's choices included Home Body, a book of pithy poems by Instagram sensation Rupi Kaur, and the essay We Should All Be Feminists by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie. Last but not least was Untamed, a memoir by Christian blogger Glennon Doyle that centers on her relationship with soccer star Abby Wambach.

Fans Find Sofia Smart & Sexy
Sofia Richie sports black bralette, charcoal fur coat, matching jeans, and red cat-eye sunglasses.
Gettyimages | Matt Winkelmeyer

In the comments section of her post, Sofia's followers praised her book picks and wished her a happy International Women's Day. They also commented on her appearance and her luxurious surroundings. 

"Such a beautiful shade of color of your skin so perfect beautiful girl," wrote one admirer. 

"I see a piece of your buttcheeks hehe," another message read. 

"That railing your leaning on probably cost more then my SUV lol," a third fan chimed in.

"You are incredible; such a powerful influencer at a young age and using your power for good," a fourth Instagrammer added. 

