Sofia Richie Rocks A Strapless Bikini To Share Book Recommendations

Sofia Richie has been doing some deep reading since her breakup from Scott Disick, and it doesn't look like she has much interest in escaping the single life in the pages of romance novels.

On March 8, the 22-year-old model took to Instagram to share a gorgeous bikini pic with her 6.6 million followers. It was accompanied by a list of Sofia's reading recommendations, all of which were written by female authors. Her picks were ideal options for those looking for a way to celebrate the female experience for International Women's Day.