March 9, 2021
Alexa Collins Slays In Tight Leather Pants & A Lacy Cleavage-Baring Top
Alexa Collins looks smoking hot in a green strapless bikini.
Instagram | Alexa Collins
Instagram Models
Ava Bennet

Blond bombshell Alexa Collins tantalized her 1.3 million Instagram followers with her latest share, a quartet of smoking-hot snaps in which she rocked a bold ensemble.

The photos were captured in Miami, Florida, as the geotag indicated, and Alexa posed outside in front of a sleek black Mercedes sports car.

The outfit she wore was from the brand Reve Boutique, and Alexa made sure to tag the company's own Instagram page in the caption of the post as well as in the picture itself, in case her followers wanted to pick up any of the pieces.

Blond Beauty
Alexa Collins rocks a lavender bikini with polka dots.
Instagram | Alexa Collins

Alexa kicked things off by showing off the back of her ensemble, facing the vehicle and turning her rear to the camera. She rocked a pair of high-waisted leather pants in a warm brown hue, and the fabric clung to her shapely backside, highlighting her curves before hugging her thighs and calves.

She accessorized with a pair of snakeskin-print boots with a sky-high stiletto heel, and held a quilted black Chanel bag with a chain strap. 

Her long blond locks tumbled down her back in soft curls that nearly reached her waist.

Blond Bombshell
Alexa Collins sizzles in a silky black top and high-waisted trousers.
Instagram | Alexa Collins

For the second image she spun to face the camera, showing off more of her top's details.

She flaunted a tantalizing amount of cleavage in a black lacy top with semi-sheer portions over her abdomen. The scalloped trim along the neckline drew even more attention to her ample assets, and the garment was tucked into the high waist of her trousers, highlighting her slim waist. 

Over the lacy black top, she layered a unique white turtleneck piece that had long, draped sleeves, ribbed cuffs, and full coverage over her arms, although it left her chest and torso entirely exposed.

Luscious In Leather
Alexa Collins flaunts her curves in tight leather pants.
Instagram | Alexa Collins

Alexa also had a few rings and a watch as additional accessories, adding a bit of sparkle and metallic details to her overall look.

She struck two additional poses in the following slides, continuing to showcase her ensemble from all angles, and her fans couldn't get enough.

The post racked up more than 12,400 likes within just three hours of going live. It also received 131 comments from her eager fans, and many raced to the comments section to share their thoughts on the sexy look.

Casual Goddess Vibes
Alexa Collins looks stunning in a ruched nude off-the-shoulder top.
Instagram | Alexa Collins

"Wow," one fan wrote simply, followed by a trio of flame emoji.

"Looking incredible Alexa!" another chimed in.

"Those pants are everythinggggggg," a third follower remarked, including a heart eyes emoji in the comment to accentuate just how much she loved the bottoms Alexa wore in the post.

Alexa frequently delights her fans by sharing snaps in which she's rocking skimpy swimwear. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, she did just that, posing under the sun in a tri-colored bikini that left little to the imagination.

