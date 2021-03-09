Trending Stories
Instagram Models

Katelyn Runck Gets Down On Her Knees In A Crochet Bikini That Leaves Little To The Imagination

Instagram Models

Hannah Palmer Flaunts Her Hourglass Curves In Tiny Blue Shorts

Instagram Models

Laura Marie Pops Out Of Plunging White Bathing Suit

Instagram Models

Hannah Palmer Flashes Her Booty In A Thong Bikini: 'Missing Africa'

Instagram Models

Former Miss Vienna Katharina Mazepa Bares Tight Buns In White Lingerie

Instagram Models

Lauren Dascalo Goes Legs Apart In Teeny Black Bikini

March 9, 2021
Lyna Perez Shows Off Serious Cleavage In Scandalous Little Black Dress
Lyna Perez rocks a bikini top in sexy snap.
Instagram | Lyna Perez
Instagram Models
Ava Bennet

Buxom bombshell Lyna Perez tantalized her 6.4 million Instagram followers with her latest post, a duo of snaps in which she showcased her curves in a scandalously sexy little black dress. The photos were taken in an idyllic outdoor patio area, with several decor pieces visible in the background, including ottomans or side tables as well as some bold seating options. 

Several illuminated palm trees in the background added to the tropical vibe of the space, and the area outside of where Lyna was standing was shrouded in darkness, placing her as the focal point in the first image.

Beach Beauty
Lyna Perez shows off her curves in a knit garment at the beach.
Instagram | Lyna Perez

Lyna rocked a little black dress that covered barely anything at all. The ensemble was from the online retailer Baby Boo Fashion, whose Instagram page she tagged in the first slide, in case any of her followers wanted to look up the piece for themselves.

The top portion of the dress consisted of little more than two horizontal strips of fabric that stretched over her ample assets, covering up the bare minimum while leaving a tantalizing amount of cleavage and side boob on display. Thin straps wrapped around her neck in a halter style, leaving her shoulders and slender arms bare.

Buxom Bombshell
Lyna Perez flaunts her cleavage in a skimpy dress.
Instagram | Lyna Perez

The cut-out portion over her chest also meant that several inches of her toned stomach were visible. Her buxom curves appeared to be moments from spilling out of the skimpy top section of the dress.

The skirt segment had a figure-hugging fit, with the black fabric clinging to her shapely hips and toned stomach. The hem landed a few inches down her thighs, leaving plenty of her sculpted stems visible, and a ruched detailing stretching down the front accentuated her curves even more.

Luscious Little Black Dress
Lyna Perez flaunts her curves in a little black dress.
Instagram | Lyna Perez

Lyna added a few accessories, including layered bangles on one wrist, a small black Christian Dior bag, and gold hoop earrings. Her long brunette locks were pulled back in a high ponytail embellished with some type of hair piece, and she left a few strands loose to frame her features.

In the first snap, she gazed seductively at the camera, playing with her ponytail. 

For the second image, she moved indoors, posing in front of a sleek cream-colored couch. The photo was taken from further away, showing off more of her sculpted stems as well as revealing her strappy metallic gold sandals.

Flirtatious In Florals
Lyna Perez tugs on her skimpy bikini bottoms in steamy snap.
Instagram | Lyna Perez

Her fans absolutely loved the share, and the post racked up over 235,800 likes within 20 hours of going live.

"Cutest outfit," one fan wrote, followed by a heart eyes emoji.

"Yes please," another chimed in, responding to Lyna's caption, in which she encouraged her followers to take her on a date.

In addition to her sizzling snaps, Lyna frequently shares video updates that showcase her curves in action. A few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, she posted a clip in which she rocked five very different looks, all of which highlighted her voluptuous figure to perfection.

Latest Headlines

Abby Dowse Flaunts Impressive Cleavage In Impossibly Tiny, Sequined Bikini

March 9, 2021

Kesha Rocks Black Swimsuit For 'Butt Kiss' With Alice Cooper's Daughter Calico

March 9, 2021

NBA Rumors: LA Lakers Could Get Kristaps Porzingis For Four Players & Draft Pick In Hypothetical Blockbuster

March 9, 2021

NBA Rumors: GSW Could Acquire Victor Oladipo For Kelly Oubre Jr., Brad Wanamaker, Alen Smailagic & 2022 1st-Rounder

March 9, 2021

NBA Rumors: LA Lakers Expecting To Receive 'Strong Consideration' From Andre Drummond On Buyout Market

March 9, 2021

Hannah Palmer Flaunts Her Hourglass Curves In Tiny Blue Shorts

March 8, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.