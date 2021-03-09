Josephine Skriver is back and looking better than ever for the 2021 edition of the highly anticipated Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue. On Monday, March 8, the publication's official Instagram page shared a sneak peek at one of the stunning photos of the model that will appear in its special annual edition.

The 27-year-old Danish beauty won the coveted title of the magazine's Rookie of the Year in 2020, but she was already a modeling pro with numerous fashion shows and ad campaigns under her belt. Her experience showed in the new SI Swim photo.