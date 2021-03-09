Kesha Rocks Black Swimsuit For 'Butt Kiss' With Alice Cooper's Daughter Calico

Kesha celebrated International Women's Day in a wild and wacky way. On Monday, March 8, she took to Instagram to share a photo of herself and Calico Cooper showing their affection for one another in an unusual manner.

The 34-year-old "Die Young" hitmaker and the 39-year-old daughter of iconic shock rocker Alice Cooper were enjoying a relaxing day out on the ocean when they decided to spice things up. They turned around, dropped their pants, and bumped their buns together. The resulting photo was an instant hit with Kesha's Instagram "Animals."