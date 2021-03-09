Trending Stories
March 9, 2021
Kesha Rocks Black Swimsuit For 'Butt Kiss' With Alice Cooper's Daughter Calico
Kesha sits onstage while wearing semi-sheer black top and metallic headband.
Gettyimages | Christopher Polk
Celebrities
Treva Bowdoin

Kesha celebrated International Women's Day in a wild and wacky way. On Monday, March 8, she took to Instagram to share a photo of herself and Calico Cooper showing their affection for one another in an unusual manner. 

The 34-year-old "Die Young" hitmaker and the 39-year-old daughter of iconic shock rocker Alice Cooper were enjoying a relaxing day out on the ocean when they decided to spice things up. They turned around, dropped their pants, and bumped their buns together. The resulting photo was an instant hit with Kesha's Instagram "Animals."  

Sailing Beauties Show Off Their Booties
Kesha sticks tongue out while performing in a gold bodysuit and fishnets.
Gettyimages | Christopher Polk

Keep scrolling on to check out the pic of Kesha and her pal getting cheeky. 

The two women were shown standing in front of the metal railing surrounding the deck of a large boat. An expanse of dark water stretched out behind them and the distant silhouettes of rolling mountains were visible on the horizon. 

Kesha held her arms up to grasp a rope that was pulled taut. She turned her face upwards and closed her eyes while smiling blissfully. Calico stretched one arm out in front of her, possibly to reach for another rope.

Baby Got Back In Black
Kesha performs in a black latex bodysuit, fishnet stockings, and knee-high boots.
Gettyimages | Ethan Miller

Kesha had on a black one-piece swimsuit. The sides slanted downward to form a low back. A series of thin straps stretched from the neck to the bottom of the back opening to give the otherwise plain garment an edgy vibe. The leg openings curved up high, and the seat boasted a cheeky cut.

Kesha also rocked a pair of faded denim blue jeans, which were pulled down to expose her derriere. Meanwhile, Calico wore a gray sweater, black skinny jeans, a silver concho belt, and a pair of turquoise thong bikini bottoms. Her pants were also pulled down. 

Cheek-To-Cheek
Kesha sports a blue patterned dress and dances onstage with a man wearing a suit.
Gettyimages | Kevin Winter

Kesha and Calico had their backsides pressed together to give each other what Kesha described as a "butt kiss." In her caption, the "Take It Off" singer thanked her friend for receiving the silly smooch. 

"Giving a butt kiss to all my motherf**king women out thereeeeee," she wrote. "We rule."

Calico regrammed the post and shared her own thoughts about the booty bump. 

"This is how we 'high five' from here on out. Perfect execution. I have no notes," she wrote. 

The photo of the magical moment amassed over 60,000 likes.

"Thought it was called a moon landing?" quipped one fan in the comments section.

"Booties touch for good luck," another wrote.

 

All About Alice Cooper's Daughter
Calico Cooper rocks black-and-white speckled dress while posing with father Alice Cooper, who wears a black leather jacket.
Gettyimages | Frazer Harrison

Like Kesha, Calico also makes music. She told Ultimate Classic Rock that she never planned on following in her father's footsteps, but she got very involved in her pop's music career at a young age. When she was just 18 years old, she began choreographing and appearing in his Brutal Planet tour shows. She later fronted her own band called Beasto Blanco. In addition to singing, she has scored a few small acting roles in television shows including Hawaii Five-0 and Henry Danger.

It's unclear how long Calico and Kesha have known each other or how they met, but her famous father was Kesha's first guest for her Kesha and the Creepies podcast.

