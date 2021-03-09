NBA Rumors: LA Lakers Could Get Kristaps Porzingis For Four Players & Draft Pick In Hypothetical Blockbuster

Weeks before the 2021 trade deadline, rumors started to swirl around Kristaps Porzingis and his future with the Dallas Mavericks. Mavericks owner Mark Cuban has already told everyone in the league that they don't have any plan of moving Porzingis, but the Latvian center is still mentioned in various trade ideas.

So far, Porzingis has already been linked to several teams that are in dire need of a frontcourt boost and an additional star power to improve their chances of contending for the NBA championship this season.