March 9, 2021
NBA Rumors: LA Lakers Could Get Kristaps Porzingis For Four Players & Draft Pick In Hypothetical Blockbuster
Kristaps Porzingis of the Dallas Mavericks attacking the rim
Gettyimages | Ronald Martinez
Basketball
JB Baruelo

Weeks before the 2021 trade deadline, rumors started to swirl around Kristaps Porzingis and his future with the Dallas Mavericks. Mavericks owner Mark Cuban has already told everyone in the league that they don't have any plan of moving Porzingis, but the Latvian center is still mentioned in various trade ideas. 

So far, Porzingis has already been linked to several teams that are in dire need of a frontcourt boost and an additional star power to improve their chances of contending for the NBA championship this season.

Kristaps Porzingis Goes To Hollywood
Kristaps Porzingis celebrating Dallas Mavericks' victory
Gettyimages | Chris Graythen

One of the possible landing spots for Porzingis in the 2020-21 season is the reigning NBA champions Los Angeles Lakers. In a recent article, Lee Tran of Fadeaway World came up with a blockbuster trade idea that would enable Porzingis to join forces with LeBron James and Anthony Davis in Los Angeles before the 2021 trade deadline. 

In the proposed trade scenario, the Lakers would be sending a package that includes Montrezl Harrell, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Alex Caruso, Talen Horton-Tucker, and a 2027 first-round pick to the Mavericks in exchange for Porzingis.

Lakers Add Third Star
Kristaps Porzingis of the Dallas Mavericks dunks the ball
Gettyimages | Patrick Smith

Though it would cost them four important members of their rotation and a future first-round selection, the idea of bringing Porzingis to Los Angeles might intrigue the Lakers' front office. When healthy, Porzingis could tremendously boost their performance on both ends of the floor and allow them to create the league's newest "Big Three" with James and Davis.

Porzingis could give the Lakers a very reliable third scoring option next to James and Davis, as well as a great rebounder, floor-spacer, and shot-blocker. This season, the 25-year-old big man is averaging 20.2 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 1.6 blocks while shooting 46.9 percent from the field and 34.9 percent from beyond the arc, per ESPN.

Potential Trade Prepares Lakers For The Future Without LeBron James
Kristaps Porzingis blocks Anthony Davis
Gettyimages | Katharine Lotze

Aside from giving them a better chance of dominating the loaded Western Conference and defending their throne this season, there's another major reason why trading for Porzingis could make a lot of sense for the Purple and Gold. Like Davis, Porzingis could potentially help bridge the gap to the next era of Lakers' basketball when James chooses to retire or leave Los Angeles.

Instead of undergoing a full-scale rebuild after James retires, the Lakers could immediately build a title-contending team around Davis, Porzingis, and Kyle Kuzma.

Why The Trade Makes Sense For The Mavericks
Luka Doncic high-fives Kristaps Porzingis
Gettyimages | Katharine Lotze

The proposed trade scenario could be also beneficial for the Mavericks if they no longer think that the young superstar duo of Doncic and Porzingis is the key to their return to title contention. As Tran noted, the potential deal would allow them to trade Porzingis for interesting pieces that could help Doncic compete in the future.

Aside from immediately filling the hole Porzingis left with Harrell, they would also be receiving a young and promising talent in Horton-Tucker, two quality three-and-D players in KCP and Caruso, and a potential lottery pick in 2027.

