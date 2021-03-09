Trading For Victor Oladipo Won't Be Expensive For Warriors

O'Connor didn't mention which players the Warriors are willing to give up to acquire Oladipo from the Rockets before the 2021 trade deadline. However, with his subpar shooting and expiring contract, he believes that the Rockets aren't expected to demand too many valuable assets in return.

Any offer that includes a young player and/or a future draft asset may be enough to convince the Rockets to trade Oladipo. According to Alex Shultz of the San Francisco Gate, the Warriors could acquire Oladipo by sending Kelly Oubre Jr., Brad Wanamaker, Alen Smailagic, and a 2022 first-round pick to the Rockets.