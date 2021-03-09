Trending Stories
March 9, 2021
NBA Rumors: GSW Could Acquire Victor Oladipo For Kelly Oubre Jr., Brad Wanamaker, Alen Smailagic & 2022 1st-Rounder
Victor Oladipo making plays for the Pacers
Gettyimages | Andy Lyons
Basketball
JB Baruelo

Despite losing one of their core players, Klay Thompson, to a season-ending injury, the Golden State Warriors still chose to remain a competitive team in the 2020-21 NBA season. However, although Stephen Curry and Draymond Green are playing well this year, the Warriors might still need to make major upgrades on their roster in order to have a realistic chance of winning this year's Finals. In the past months, several big names who are rumored to be available on the trading block have already been linked to Golden State. 

Warriors Interested In Victor Oladipo
Victor Oladipo, then with the Indiana Pacers, preparing to attack the basket
Gettyimages | Pool

One of the players who are believed to be on the Warriors' radar is veteran shooting guard Victor Oladipo of the Houston Rockets. According to Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer, the Warriors have an "interest in acquiring" Oladipo from the Rockets before the March 25 deadline.

League sources say the Warriors have interest in acquiring Rockets guard Victor Oladipo. The former Pacer has been up and down in his second season following a major knee injury, averaging 20 points on only 39.9 percent from the field. Golden State would not have the cap space to pursue him this summer, so the time to pounce would be now.

Trading For Victor Oladipo Won't Be Expensive For Warriors
Victor Oladipo of the Houston Rockets eyeing to attack the basket
Gettyimages | Carmen Mandato

O'Connor didn't mention which players the Warriors are willing to give up to acquire Oladipo from the Rockets before the 2021 trade deadline. However, with his subpar shooting and expiring contract, he believes that the Rockets aren't expected to demand too many valuable assets in return.

Any offer that includes a young player and/or a future draft asset may be enough to convince the Rockets to trade Oladipo. According to Alex Shultz of the San Francisco Gate, the Warriors could acquire Oladipo by sending Kelly Oubre Jr., Brad Wanamaker, Alen Smailagic, and a 2022 first-round pick to the Rockets.

Victor Oladipo As The Next Andre Iguodala Or Shaun Livingston
Victor Oladipo celebrating Indiana Pacers' victory
Gettyimages | Andy Lyons

Bringing Oladipo to Golden State could enable the Warriors to temporarily fill the huge hole left by Thompson at the starting shooting guard position. Oladipo may not be as good as Thompson but before he suffered numerous injuries, he was considered as one of the most underrated two-way players in the league.

The Warriors wouldn't only be getting a very reliable scoring option and playmaker in Oladipo, but also a great perimeter defender. O'Connor also speculated that once Thompson returns, Oladipo could fill the role played by Andre Iguodala or Shaun Livingston in their previous championship run. 

Warriors Could Help Victor Oladipo Bounce Back
Victor Oladipo of the Houston Rockets handling the ball
Gettyimages | Carmen Mandato

Oladipo has undeniably gone through plenty of ups and downs in the past two seasons. Though he's starting to show glimpses of his old self, he's still struggling with his scoring efficiency. This season, the 28-year-old shooting guard is just shooting 39.9 percent from the field and 33.1 percent from three-point range, per Basketball-Reference

However, O'Connor believes that Oladipo's efficiency could improve if he's surrounded by talented players like Curry and Green. Sharing the floor with an elite three-point shooter like Curry and a great passer like Green could help Oladipo regain his All-Star form.

