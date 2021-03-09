Despite losing one of their core players, Klay Thompson, to a season-ending injury, the Golden State Warriors still chose to remain a competitive team in the 2020-21 NBA season. However, although Stephen Curry and Draymond Green are playing well this year, the Warriors might still need to make major upgrades on their roster in order to have a realistic chance of winning this year's Finals. In the past months, several big names who are rumored to be available on the trading block have already been linked to Golden State.