NBA Rumors: LA Lakers Expecting To Receive 'Strong Consideration' From Andre Drummond On Buyout Market

Andre Drummond Boosts Lakers' Frontcourt

Though they recently added Marc Gasol and Montrezl Harrell in the 2020 offseason, targeting Drummond might still make a lot of sense for the Lakers. Drummond may not possess Gasol's floor-spacing and passing skills, but he's younger, more durable, and could move faster on the court. Also, unlike the 6-foot-7-inch Harrell, Drummond's size is more suitable for playing the center position.

Drummond's potential arrival in Los Angeles could improve their performance on both ends of the floor, giving them a very reliable scoring option under the basket, a monster rebounder, and a quality rim protector. This season, he's averaging 17.5 points, 13.5 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.2 blocks, and 1.6 steals while shooting 47.4 percent from the field, per ESPN.