NBA Rumors: LA Lakers Expecting To Receive 'Strong Consideration' From Andre Drummond On Buyout Market

The Los Angeles Lakers are among the title contenders that may actively be hoping for major upgrades to their roster. The Lakers may have entered the 2020-21 season as one of the heavy favorites to bring home the Larry O'Brien Trophy but with the emergence of strong competitors like the Brooklyn Nets, they might have to keep finding ways to improve their supporting cast around LeBron James and Anthony Davis. In the past months, they have already been linked with several big names who are expected to part ways with their respective teams this season.