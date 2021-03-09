Trending Stories
Instagram Models

Katelyn Runck Gets Down On Her Knees In A Crochet Bikini That Leaves Little To The Imagination

Instagram Models

Laura Marie Pops Out Of Plunging White Bathing Suit

Instagram Models

Hannah Palmer Flashes Her Booty In A Thong Bikini: 'Missing Africa'

US Politics

Democrats Will Invoke 25th Amendment To Remove Joe Biden From Office, Former Clinton Adviser Claims

Instagram Models

Anastasiya Kvitko Gives Off Sexy Dominatrix Vibes In Corset & Leather Gloves

Instagram Models

Hannah Palmer Flaunts Her Hourglass Curves In Tiny Blue Shorts

March 9, 2021
NBA Rumors: LA Lakers Expecting To Receive 'Strong Consideration' From Andre Drummond On Buyout Market
Andre Drummond of the Cleveland Cavaliers shooting the ball from the perimeter
Gettyimages | Jason Miller
Basketball
JB Baruelo

The Los Angeles Lakers are among the title contenders that may actively be hoping for major upgrades to their roster. The Lakers may have entered the 2020-21 season as one of the heavy favorites to bring home the Larry O'Brien Trophy but with the emergence of strong competitors like the Brooklyn Nets, they might have to keep finding ways to improve their supporting cast around LeBron James and Anthony Davis. In the past months, they have already been linked with several big names who are expected to part ways with their respective teams this season.

Andre Drummond To Lakers Could Happen
Andre Drummond pointing at his Cleveland Cavaliers teammate
Gettyimages | Jason Miller

One of the most intriguing targets for the Lakers on the buyout market is veteran center Andre Drummond of the Cleveland Cavaliers. In a Twitter post, Marc Stein of the New York Times revealed that the Purple and Gold are expecting to receive "strong consideration" from Drummond if he and the Cavaliers agree to a contract buyout.

There is optimism within the Lakers that they will get strong consideration from Andre Drummond if Drummond ultimately leaves the Cavaliers via buyout, league sources say. Cleveland’s preference, of course, remains trading Drummond elsewhere before the March 25 trade deadline.

Andre Drummond Boosts Lakers' Frontcourt
Andre Drummond of the Cleveland Cavaliers protecting the ball against Daniel Theis
Gettyimages | Maddie Meyer

Though they recently added Marc Gasol and Montrezl Harrell in the 2020 offseason, targeting Drummond might still make a lot of sense for the Lakers. Drummond may not possess Gasol's floor-spacing and passing skills, but he's younger, more durable, and could move faster on the court. Also, unlike the 6-foot-7-inch Harrell, Drummond's size is more suitable for playing the center position.

Drummond's potential  arrival in Los Angeles could improve their performance on both ends of the floor, giving them a very reliable scoring option under the basket, a monster rebounder, and a quality rim protector. This season, he's averaging 17.5 points, 13.5 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.2 blocks, and 1.6 steals while shooting 47.4 percent from the field, per ESPN.

Why Andre Drummond Might Choose LA Lakers
Andre Drummond of the Cleveland Cavaliers dunks the ball
Gettyimages | Patrick Smith

If the Cavaliers really decide to buy out his contract and let him choose his next destination as a free agent, it might not be surprising if Drummond ends up with the Purple and Gold. Though he's only expected to receive a supporting role, joining forces with James and Davis in Los Angeles could give him the opportunity to play in the 2021 Playoffs and a realistic chance of winning his first NBA championship title this season.

If he performs well with the Lakers, it could greatly help him in landing a decent contract when he becomes an unrestricted free agent in the 2021 offseason. 

Cavaliers Still Hoping To Trade Andre Drummond
Andre Drummond of the Cleveland Cavaliers heads to the locker room.
Gettyimages | Michael Reaves

Before they consider letting him walk away as a free agent without getting anything in return, the Cavaliers may still try to find a workable trade partner for Drummond before the March 25 deadline. However, according to Sam Amico of FortyEightMinutes, finding such a team won't be easy for the Cavaliers.

The two-time All-Star center is currently owed $28.5 million this season, making it harder for potential trade suitors to match his salary. Also, though he's a possible one-year rental, the Cavaliers are still expecting to receive valuable assets in the deal involving Drummond.

Latest Headlines

Hannah Palmer Flaunts Her Hourglass Curves In Tiny Blue Shorts

March 8, 2021

Anastasiya Kvitko Gives Off Sexy Dominatrix Vibes In Corset & Leather Gloves

March 8, 2021

Vicky Aisha Spreads Her Legs In Purple Thigh Highs & Matching Wig

March 8, 2021

Abby Dowse Bares Sexy Buns & Wishes Fans 'Sweet Dreams' From Bed

March 8, 2021

Katelyn Runck Flaunts Her Sculpted Physique In Tight Leggings

March 8, 2021

Nicole Thorne Pulls Up Her Shirt In Sexy Instagram Share

March 8, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.