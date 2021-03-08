Trending Stories
Instagram Models

Katelyn Runck Gets Down On Her Knees In A Crochet Bikini That Leaves Little To The Imagination

Instagram Models

Hannah Palmer Flashes Her Booty In A Thong Bikini: 'Missing Africa'

Instagram Models

Vicky Aisha Spreads Her Legs In Purple Thigh Highs & Matching Wig

Instagram Models

Laura Marie Pops Out Of Plunging White Bathing Suit

Instagram Models

Holly Sonders Bends Over A Pool Table In Sexy Lingerie: 'Break Some Balls Today Baby'

Instagram Models

Kara Del Toro Has 'A Satin Moment' In Skimpy Bralette

March 8, 2021
Hannah Palmer Flaunts Her Hourglass Curves In Tiny Blue Shorts
Hannah Palmer rocks a pale blue top.
Instagram | Hannah Palmer
Instagram Models
Ava Bennet

Blond bombshell Hannah Palmer surprised her 1.7 million Instagram followers with her latest share, a simple yet sexy trio of snaps in which she rocked a matching blue set. 

The photos were taken outdoors, and Hannah stood on an expanse of sidewalk with patches of green grass visible in the distance, as well as several towering trees dotting the street behind her.

A few hours could also be spotted in the background, suggesting that the pictures were taken in a residential area, although Hannah's curvaceous figure remained the focal point of the shots.

Bikini Babe
Hannah Palmer sizzles in a tiny white bikini.
Instagram | Hannah Palmer

The ensemble was from the brand Bo and Tee, who Hannah made sure to tag in the first slide as well as in the caption of the post.

Her top had a crew neckline and long sleeves, and the pale blue fabric looked stunning against her bronzed skin and blond hair. Pleated detailing where the sleeves attached to the bodice of the shirt added some visual interest, and the garment hugged her ample assets, highlighting her curves.

The garment extended a few inches below her breasts, leaving plenty of her toned stomach exposed.

Blond Bombshell In Blue
Hannah Palmer rocks a blue top and tight matching shorts.
Instagram | Hannah Palmer

She paired the crop top with shorts in the same pale blue hue. The waistband settled just below her belly button, and the fabric hugged her curves, clinging to her shapely hips before ending just an inch or so down her thighs.

Her sculpted stems were on full display in the look, and she posed with her hands behind her back for the first sexy snap, keeping her gaze fixed on the camera as she did.

She kept the accessories simple, adding a chunky gold chain necklace and some small hoop earrings.

Buxom Booty
Hannah Palmer shows off the back of her blue crop top and shorts.
Instagram | Hannah Palmer

For the third slide in the series, she spun around, showing off the back of the look. Though the top had relatively full coverage on her chest, covering her cleavage, nearly her entire back was bare in the revealing piece. Thin straps criss-crossed her back, secured with a tie just above her lower back.

The shorts clung to her curves, leaving little to the imagination as the camera captured her from behind.

Hannah's long blond locks were styled in an effortless look, the tresses tumbling down her back as she posed.

Lounging In Style
Hannah Palmer poses in a cleavage-baring white dress.
Instagram | Hannah Palmer

Her fans couldn't get enough, and the post racked up over 25,300 likes within one hour of going live.

"Blue is definitely your color," one fan wrote, followed by a heart eyes emoji.

"Beautifully gorgeous as always," another chimed in.

Hannah loves to show off her curves in all kinds of outfits, from swimwear to lingerie. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, she shared an update in which she rocked a silky black slip dress that bared her cleavage and showcased her svelte stems.

Latest Headlines

Anastasiya Kvitko Gives Off Sexy Dominatrix Vibes In Corset & Leather Gloves

March 8, 2021

Vicky Aisha Spreads Her Legs In Purple Thigh Highs & Matching Wig

March 8, 2021

Abby Dowse Bares Sexy Buns & Wishes Fans 'Sweet Dreams' From Bed

March 8, 2021

Katelyn Runck Flaunts Her Sculpted Physique In Tight Leggings

March 8, 2021

Nicole Thorne Pulls Up Her Shirt In Sexy Instagram Share

March 8, 2021

Abby Dowse Sits With Legs Apart & Shows Off Her 'Morning Stretch'

March 8, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.