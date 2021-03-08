Trending Stories
March 8, 2021
Anastasiya Kvitko Gives Off Sexy Dominatrix Vibes In Corset & Leather Gloves
Anastasiya Kvitko flaunts ample cleavage in low-cut top.
Instagram | Anastasiya Kvitko
Instagram Models
Alexandra Lozovschi

"Russian Kim Kardashian," aka Anastasiya Kvitko kicked off the new week on Monday with a saucy Instagram post that was sure to send pulses racing among her legion of followers. In honor of International Women's Day, the busty beauty channeled her strength in a dominatrix-inspired look, wowing fans as she shared two photos of herself in a black corset and matching leather gloves. 

The seductive look was not a fierce one, as Anastasiya sported a coy expression that only drove up her sexiness factor. The 26-year-old struck a couple of sultry poses, driving followers wild with her voluptuous curves.

Check out the hot pics below!  

Eye-Popping Cleavage 
Anastasiya Kvitko exposes cleavage in skimpy bikini and black lace coverup.
Instagram | Anastasiya Kvitko

The Bang Energy model displayed her tremendous cleavage in a super low-cut black top that clung tightly to her buxom figure. The strapless number accentuated her shapely bosom with two sets of glossy busks that also highlighted her supple waist. 

The piece sat low enough on her chest to flash a tantalizing amount of sideboob. It was high-slit on the sides and exposed her midriff, extending in the front into a u-shaped pattern that covered her tummy. 

Anastasiya left her abundant décolletage unadorned in the cleavage-centered snaps. The slinky gloves remained her statement accessory, stretching over her elbows and complementing the form-hugging top.

Scroll through to see the head-turning look!

Tempting Hips
Anastasiya Kvitko flaunts hourglass curves in crop top and skimpy panties.
Instagram | Anastasiya Kvitko

Anastasiya paired the corset with a minuscule lingerie bottom that showed off her sinuous hips. While the half-body shots only showed a glimpse of what she wore below the waist, fans could notice the thin side straps that stretched high on her waist. 

The bottoms were decorated with chain details that added an edgy look to the provocative ensemble. 

The Russian glamour model infused sophistication into the look by rocking elegant curls. She wore her hair with a mid-part and brushed over one shoulder, showing off her toned arms.

Looking Like A Total Vixen 
Anastasiya Kvitko sizzles in see-through corset lingerie.
Instagram | Anastasiya Kvitko

Anastasiya cut a classy figure in the first snap, delicately raising one hand and grazing her shoulder with her gloved fingers. She gazed into the distance and slightly parted her lips in an alluring way. The photo cut off at the upper-hip, showcasing her hourglass frame. 

Things got sultrier in the second picture, which was more closely cropped to her generous bust. Anastasiya channeled Jessica Rabbit as she placed one hand on her waist and the other one on her neck. She turned her head to the side and coquettishly lowered her eyelids. 

"You look like Jessica Rabbit," one fan commented on the post, echoing the thoughts of several followers.

Fans Can't Handle Her Hotness
Anastasiya Kvitko is braless underneath a cleavage-baring red bodysuit.
Instagram | Anastasiya Kvitko

Fans seemed enthralled with the double update, which garnered 38,100 likes in under 60 minutes. In the span of two hours, the photos went on to amass over 70,800 likes and a whopping 1,094 messages.

Many of Anastasiya's online admirers wished her a happy International Women's Day, while others piled on the praise for her seductive appearance.

"You are so unbelievably sweet so gorgeous," raved one person.

 "This girl is a Miracle," gushed another follower.

The bombshell recently thrilled her audience with a bold leather look as she slipped into a sleek longline jacket and matching thigh-high boots from Fashion Nova. 

In a photo shared last summer, the model flaunted her curvy pins in shiny boots that reached her hips. She posed in see-through back lace lingerie while holding a riding crop, sending temperatures soaring all over her feed.  

