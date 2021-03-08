Anastasiya Kvitko Gives Off Sexy Dominatrix Vibes In Corset & Leather Gloves

"Russian Kim Kardashian," aka Anastasiya Kvitko kicked off the new week on Monday with a saucy Instagram post that was sure to send pulses racing among her legion of followers. In honor of International Women's Day, the busty beauty channeled her strength in a dominatrix-inspired look, wowing fans as she shared two photos of herself in a black corset and matching leather gloves.

The seductive look was not a fierce one, as Anastasiya sported a coy expression that only drove up her sexiness factor. The 26-year-old struck a couple of sultry poses, driving followers wild with her voluptuous curves.

Check out the hot pics below!