March 8, 2021
Katelyn Runck Flaunts Her Sculpted Physique In Tight Leggings
Katelyn Runck rocks a sexy crocheted bikini.
Instagram | Katelyn Runck
Instagram Models
Ava Bennet

Brunette bombshell Katelyn Runck thrilled her 2.4 million Instagram followers with her most recent share, a sexy update in which she showcased her sculpted physique. As she mentioned in the caption, she opted to share the post in honor of International Women's Day, pairing the two stunning snaps with a motivational caption.

Katelyn rocked a matching athletic set that consisted of high-waisted leggings and a sports bra, both of which showed off her flawless physique to perfection. The photos were taken outside in St. Pete Beach, Florida, as the geotag indicated.

Flirty In Floral
Katelyn Runck sizzles in a floral dress with a plunging neckline.
Instagram | Katelyn Runck

The ensemble she wore was from the retailer Jed North, whose own Instagram page she made sure to tag in the caption as well as in the first slide.

The set was a vibrant coral hue that looked stunning against her bronzed skin, which gleamed slightly in the sunlight shining down on her.

The sports bra had a simple yet sexy silhouette, with a scooped neckline that revealed a serious amount of cleavage and thin straps extending over her shoulders. Her sculpted arms were exposed in the piece, and the bra ended just below her breasts, leaving plenty of her chiselled stomach visible as well.

Sexy Stripes
Katelyn Runck wears a two-piece striped set.
Instagram | Katelyn Runck

The leggings extended all the way up to her natural waist, hugging her toned lower abdomen as well as her shapely hips. She squatted down on an outdoor court with one foot beneath her body and the other extended to her side, the pose accentuating her long, lean muscles.

Katelyn rocked a pair of white sneakers and some simple stud earrings as her only accessories. 

She rested one hand on her toned thigh while the other went to her brunette locks, which she gathered up in her hand as she gazed off into the distance, lips slightly parted.

Fit Figure
Katelyn Runck stretches out in an athletic set.
Instagram | Katelyn Runck

The second photo was captured when Katelyn was standing up, her hand resting on a nearby railing as she soaked in the sunshine.

She placed one hand on her elegant neck, and kept her gaze focused on something in the distance as the sun illuminated her flawless figure and features.

Her brunette locks were styled in a side part. They tumbled down her back in a tousled style, reaching all the way to the waistband of her leggings. Her hips were slightly tilted, and the lighting highlighted every inch of her muscular stomach.

Buxom Bombshell
Katelyn Runck flaunts her cleavage in a sports bra.
Instagram | Katelyn Runck

Her audience couldn't get enough of the share, and the post racked up over 6,300 likes within 51 minutes of going live.

"You look amazing babe," one fan wrote.

"Perfection," another added, followed by a string of heart eyes emoji.

"Those abs!" a third follower remarked, captivated by that particular portion of Katelyn's physique.

Katelyn makes fitness a big part of her life. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, she shared an update in which she rocked a neon yellow sports bra and matching booty shorts while enjoying a healthy meal out on a balcony.

