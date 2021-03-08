Trending Stories
Instagram Models

Katelyn Runck Gets Down On Her Knees In A Crochet Bikini That Leaves Little To The Imagination

Instagram Models

Hannah Palmer Flashes Her Booty In A Thong Bikini: 'Missing Africa'

US Politics

Democrats Will Invoke 25th Amendment To Remove Joe Biden From Office, Former Clinton Adviser Claims

Instagram Models

Holly Sonders Bends Over A Pool Table In Sexy Lingerie: 'Break Some Balls Today Baby'

Instagram Models

Kara Del Toro Has 'A Satin Moment' In Skimpy Bralette

Instagram Models

Niece Waidhofer Shows Off Tight Booty In 'Bibkini' She Doesn't Remember Buying

March 8, 2021
Abby Dowse Bares Sexy Buns & Wishes Fans 'Sweet Dreams' From Bed
Abby Dowse sizzles in black lace robe.
Instagram | Abby Dowse
Instagram Models
Alexandra Lozovschi

Aussie smokeshow Abby Dowse served up a tempting display of curves on Monday as she wished her Instagram followers "sweet dreams" from bed. The knockout showed off her cheeky side in a barely-there g string and little else, looking fit and gorgeous as she lounged languidly on her tummy.

Fans went crazy over the sizzling share.

"Dreams do come true," one Instagram user commented on the post, leaving a trail of fire emoji.

"Hope this pic comes back in my REM sleep tonight," quipped another fan.

See the scorching upload below!

 

Abby Sprawls Out To Show Off Her Assets
Abby Dowse lounges in bed in black lace lingerie.
Instagram | Abby Dowse

Abby flaunted her toned booty as she sprawled out sideways on the edge of the bed. Her midsection was nestled comfortably on the soft mattress, while her thighs dangled over the edge. 

The babe leaned on her elbows, propelling her shoulders and torso upward. She stretched out her legs on the carpeted floor, putting her lean figure on full display for the benefit of her fans.

The scantily-clad model rocked a nude lingerie bottom that completely exposed her peachy buns. The low-cut number was a v-shaped design that showed off her narrow waist and lower back. She paired it with a coordinating bra that teased a tantalizing glimpse of sideboob.  

Abby's photo is embedded below, so keep scrolling!

Sun-kissed Buns
Abby Dowse sprawls out in bed in skimpy thong.
Instagram | Abby Dowse

The model lounged in a patch of sunlight that set her blond tresses aglow. The golden rays shone on her firm buttocks and supple back, drawing the eye toward her voluptuous curves. Her slender arm was also illuminated, as was her shoulder, which sprung into view from underneath Abby's cascading locks.

Many of her followers were mesmerized by the sun-kissed share, complimenting the sultry beauty in the comments section. 

"What a way to watch the sunrise..."  wrote one person.

 "The sunshine’s on both sides of you," remarked a second fan.

 

Leggy Bombshell
Abby Dowse sizzles in black bikini and lace-up mesh boots.
Instagram | Abby Dowse

While the alluring pose literally spotlighted Abby's pert posterior, her endless pins were also on show. The gorgeous model held one leg perfectly stretched as she got on her tiptoes. Her other was bent in a graceful pose that allowed her audience to admire her muscular calf and slender ankle. 

Abby wore cute white socks decorated with ruffled trimmings. Her chiseled pins were closest to the camera, giving viewers a detailed look at the chic accouterments. Her rounded backside was positioned in the middle of the frame, emerging as a focal point in the shot. 

The bombshell recently showcased her plump derrière in a photo added to her page on March 5. That share saw Abby flaunting her toned-clad booty and bare legs while posing in bed with a teddy bear. 

Ready For Bed
Abby Dowse rocks nude-pink silk PJs.
Instagram | Abby Dowse

Abby penned a goodnight message for her fans, adding a playful touch with a crescent moon emoji. She enticed her following to head over to her website for more photos of her sleeping attire.   

The sizzling update caused a stir with Abby's numerous fans, as nearly 24,000 people hit the "like" button on the post in the first hour alone. In addition, more than 500 of her admirers left gushing messages under the photo.

As The Inquisitr reported, this was not the only pic shared by the stunner today. Earlier this morning, Abby put her sexy figure on show while sitting in bed with her legs spread. 

 

Latest Headlines

Katelyn Runck Flaunts Her Sculpted Physique In Tight Leggings

March 8, 2021

Nicole Thorne Pulls Up Her Shirt In Sexy Instagram Share

March 8, 2021

Abby Dowse Sits With Legs Apart & Shows Off Her 'Morning Stretch'

March 8, 2021

Chloe Saxon Shows Fans What They're Missing In Scandalous Pink Lingerie Set

March 8, 2021

Sierra Skye Is 'Blissful' In A Colorful Bikini That Bares Her Bombshell Body

March 8, 2021

Tarsha Whitmore Goes Shopping In A Skintight Black Bodysuit

March 8, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.