Abby Dowse Bares Sexy Buns & Wishes Fans 'Sweet Dreams' From Bed

Aussie smokeshow Abby Dowse served up a tempting display of curves on Monday as she wished her Instagram followers "sweet dreams" from bed. The knockout showed off her cheeky side in a barely-there g string and little else, looking fit and gorgeous as she lounged languidly on her tummy.

Fans went crazy over the sizzling share.

"Dreams do come true," one Instagram user commented on the post, leaving a trail of fire emoji.

"Hope this pic comes back in my REM sleep tonight," quipped another fan.

See the scorching upload below!