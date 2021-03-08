Nicole Thorne Pulls Up Her Shirt In Sexy Instagram Share

Brunette bombshell Nicole Thorne stunned her 1.5 million Instagram followers with her most recent post, a duo of snaps in which she rocked a casual yet sexy look while lounging at home.

The picture was taken in Brisbane, Queensland, Australia, as the geotag indicated, and several details of Nicole's space were visible in the shot. In the distance a white brick accent wall featured an aged fireplace with plenty of accessories and decor pieces dotted along the mantle.

A circular rug had been positioned in front of the fireplace, and a chic forest green couch with golden legs was also in the frame.