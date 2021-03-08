Trending Stories
March 8, 2021
Nicole Thorne Pulls Up Her Shirt In Sexy Instagram Share
Nicole Thorne poses in a semi-sheer black bodysuit.
Instagram | Nicole Thorne
Instagram Models
Ava Bennet

Brunette bombshell Nicole Thorne stunned her 1.5 million Instagram followers with her most recent post, a duo of snaps in which she rocked a casual yet sexy look while lounging at home.

The picture was taken in Brisbane, Queensland, Australia, as the geotag indicated, and several details of Nicole's space were visible in the shot. In the distance a white brick accent wall featured an aged fireplace with plenty of accessories and decor pieces dotted along the mantle. 

A circular rug had been positioned in front of the fireplace, and a chic forest green couch with golden legs was also in the frame.

Stunning In Sparkles
Nicole Thorne wears a sparkling silver dress.
Instagram | Nicole Thorne

However, the focal point of the shots remained Nicole's flawless figure in her tie-dye set. The outfit she wore was from the online retailer Fashion Nova, and she made sure to tag the company's own Instagram page in the caption of the post as well as in the first slide.

She rocked an oversized sweatshirt with a soft pink tie-dye print. In the first image, she tugged the hem up between her breasts. The pose showcased a tantalizing amount of underboob, and also exposed some of her toned stomach.

Sinfully Sexy
Nicole Thorne tugs at her sweatshirt in a sexy Instagram share.
Instagram | Nicole Thorne

She paired the sweatshirt with matching shorts crafted from the same material, and they had a drawstring waist with a waistband that accentuated her hourglass shape. The hem barely grazed the tops of her thighs, leaving plenty of her sculpted stems on display as she lounged on the wooden floors.

Natural sunlight streamed in through a nearby window, illuminating the space, and Nicole captured a sultry selfie with her phone, which obscured a portion of her flawless features. 

Her long brunette locks were parted in the middle, tumbling down her chest and back in an effortless style.

Knotted and Naughty
Nicole Thorne wears a sweatshirt knotted beneath her breasts and shorts.
Instagram | Nicole Thorne

She switched up the styling of her top for the second image, opting to knot her sweatshirt just below her breasts. The styling switch showcased her ample assets, and still left a hint of her stomach visible as she posed.

She paired the duo of stunning shots with a cheeky caption about the "3 'C' lifestyle" she follows, and her fans couldn't get enough of the update. The post racked up over 7,900 likes within just 10 hours of going live, as well as 97 comments from her audience.

Soaking In The Sunshine
Nicole Thorne poses in a lacy red dress.
Instagram | Nicole Thorne

"Gorgeous," one fan wrote simply, followed by a heart eyes emoji.

"Absolutely stunning babe I love this set," another follower commented.

"Omg I'm obsessed," a third fan remarked, loving Nicole's casual yet sexy ensemble.

Her latest post wasn't the first time Nicole has rocked a tie-dye look. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, she sizzled in another Fashion Nova creation. She showcased her cleavage in a white and green tie-dye print mini dress with spaghetti straps, a plunging neckline, and a figure-hugging silhouette.

