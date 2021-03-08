Trending Stories
Instagram Models

Hannah Palmer Flashes Her Booty In A Thong Bikini: 'Missing Africa'

US Politics

Democrats Will Invoke 25th Amendment To Remove Joe Biden From Office, Former Clinton Adviser Claims

Instagram Models

Katelyn Runck Gets Down On Her Knees In A Crochet Bikini That Leaves Little To The Imagination

Instagram Models

Kara Del Toro Has 'A Satin Moment' In Skimpy Bralette

Instagram Models

Holly Sonders Bends Over A Pool Table In Sexy Lingerie: 'Break Some Balls Today Baby'

Instagram Models

Niece Waidhofer Shows Off Tight Booty In 'Bibkini' She Doesn't Remember Buying

March 8, 2021
Chloe Saxon Shows Fans What They're Missing In Scandalous Pink Lingerie Set
Chloe Saxon rocks a printed dress with a plunging neckline.
Instagram | Chloe Saxon
Instagram Models
Ava Bennet

Buxom brunette Chloe Saxon tantalized her 927,000 Instagram followers with her latest share, a sultry series of snaps in which she rocked a daring pink lingerie set. She paired the smoking-hot images with a flirtatious caption.

The set was from the online retailer Fashion Nova, a brand Chloe has worn to accentuate her voluptuous figure before. She made sure to tag the company in the caption, and even included the exact name of the lingerie set in case any of her followers were inspired to pick up the daring look.

Glam Girl
Chloe Saxon poses in a closet wearing a skimpy pink mini dress.
Instagram | Chloe Saxon

The pictures were captured in London in the United Kingdom, as the geotag indicated, and Chloe stood on an expanse of hardwood floor with a herringbone pattern. A white door was visible in the background. She took the photos in a large mirror, and the neutral space provided the perfect spot for her lingerie to shine.

She kicked things off by showing a view of the set from behind, tantalizing her fans with her shapely rear. The bottoms were a thong style that consisted of little more than a few thin strings, and she layered a garter belt over top of it. The garter belt was likewise a pale pink hue and had some chain detailing on the straps to add an edgy vibe.

Pretty In Pink
Chloe Saxon sizzles in a sexy pink lingerie set.
Instagram | Chloe Saxon

The cups were crafted from a delicate floral lace material and the pastel hue of the entire set looked stunning with her bronzed skin.

Chloe's long brunette locks were swept back in a high ponytail, with a few strands remaining loose to frame her face. She kept the accessories simple, adding a pair of small hoop earrings and a gold watch as she captured the sexy selfie.

For the second image, she spun so that the ensemble was visible from the front. The bra had delicate cups that placed a serious amount  of cleavage on display.

Dangerous Curves
Chloe Saxon shows off a pink lingerie set from the back.
Instagram | Chloe Saxon

The cups featured a feminine trim along the top, which drew even more attention to her ample assets and also incorporated chain embellishments that matched the garter belt. 

The front of the garter belt and her underwear had the same floral lace fabric. She also added a gold necklace to finish off the look. 

Chloe kept her eyes focused on her phone as she captured the steamy selfie.

For the remaining two images, she got down on the ground, sparkling out slightly and showing off even more of her voluptuous figure in the daring set.

Bikini Babe
Chloe Saxon rocks a barely-there printed bikini.
Instagram | Chloe Saxon

Her fans absolutely loved the update, and within 21 hours the post racked up over 24,700 likes.  It also received 392 comments from her audience in the same time span.

"What a view," one fan wrote, followed by a trio of heart eyes emoji.

"Just gorgeous," another chimed in.

Whether she's in lingerie or cocktail attire, Chloe loves showing off her assets. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, she posted a series of snaps highlighting her curves in a skintight mini dress.

Latest Headlines

Sierra Skye Is 'Blissful' In A Colorful Bikini That Bares Her Bombshell Body

March 8, 2021

Tarsha Whitmore Goes Shopping In A Skintight Black Bodysuit

March 8, 2021

Abby Dowse Slays In Skin-Toned Lingerie: 'You Asked For Nudes'

March 8, 2021

NFL Rumors: Patriots Could Bring Back Cam Newton To Mentor QB Of The Future

March 8, 2021

Olympic Gymnast Simone Biles Flaunts Her Perfect Bikini Body In New Snap

March 8, 2021

NBA Rumors: Knicks Could Acquire Jerami Grant For Package Centered On Obi Toppin In Proposed Blockbuster

March 8, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.