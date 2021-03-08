Trending Stories
March 8, 2021
Tarsha Whitmore Goes Shopping In A Skintight Black Bodysuit
Tarsha Whitmore rocks a blue athletic top.
Instagram | Tarsha Whitmore
Instagram Models
Ava Bennet

Australian beauty Tarsha Whitmore thrilled her 891,000 Instagram followers with her latest share, a steamy selfie captured while she was out for a shopping day.

The photo was taken in what appeared to be a shopping mall or store of some kind, and Tarsha stood next to a dark wall with several luxurious handbags positioned on slim shelves, displayed as though they were artwork.

Though she stood alone in her corner of the space, several displays were visible in the distance, with a few other people scattered throughout the area.

Going Wild
Tarsha Whitmore wears an animal-print bikini.
Instagram | Tarsha Whitmore

The outfit she wore was from the brand Naked Wardrobe, and she made sure to tag the label's own page in the picture, in case any of her followers were interested in the bodysuit. She also tagged the online sneaker store Hype Market, indicating where her footwear was from.

The bodysuit Tarsha opted to wear had a simple yet seriously sexy silhouette. The scooped neckline dipped low in the front, showing off a serious amount of cleavage, and thick straps stretched over her shoulders. Her slender arms remained bare, and she rested one hand on a nearby shelf as she captured the photo.

Sexy Selfie
Tarsha Whitmore takes a selfie while wearing a black bodysuit.
Instagram | Tarsha Whitmore

The entire garment was a solid black shade, and the material clung to every inch of her curves. The piece nipped in at her slim waist before stretching out over her shapely hips and hugging her toned thighs and calves.

The bodysuit extended all the way to her ankles, and she paired it with black-and-white sneakers for a more casual vibe.

Tarsha kept the rest of her accessories simple, wearing a sparkling ring on the middle finger of one hand as well as a name plate necklace with her name in gold lettering.

Playful & Red Hot
Tarsha Whitmore indulges in sushi while rocking a red crop top.
Instagram | Tarsha Whitmore

Her long blond locks were styled in sculpted curls that tumbled down her chest and back. Her hair had some major volume at the roots, and Tarsha appeared to have tossed a few strands askew to give the look an effortlessly sexy vibe.

She held her cell phone in one hand to take the photo, and a large orange bag filled with various purchases was placed on the ground just beside her, indicating that she had picked up a few items while out and about.

Bikini Beauty
Tarsha Whitmore rocks a tiny bikini outside.
Instagram | Tarsha Whitmore

Her fans absolutely loved the share, and the post racked up over 7,700 likes within two hours of going live.

"You in this outfit," one fan wrote, followed by a flame emoji to emphasize how much they loved the look.

"So stunning," another chimed in.

Though Tarsha's flawless figure is evident in anything she wears, she particularly seems to love delighting her audience with smoking-hot bikini snaps. Recently, as The Inquisitr reported,  she shared a series of shots in which she rocked a skimpy animal-print bikini while spending some time at the beach.

