March 8, 2021
NBA Rumors: Knicks Could Acquire Jerami Grant For Package Centered On Obi Toppin In Proposed Blockbuster
Jerami Grant being guarded by Dennis Schroder
Gettyimages | Harry How
Basketball
JB Baruelo

Despite failing to add big names to their roster in the 2020 offseason, the New York Knicks are surprisingly establishing an impressive performance in the 2020-21 NBA season. As of now, the Knicks are in the playoff race, sitting in the No. 5 spot in the Eastern Conference with a 19-18 record. Instead of being an active seller before the 2021 trade deadline, most people believe that the Knicks would be aggressive in making major upgrades that would boost their chances of fully dominating the Eastern Conference and contending for the NBA championship title this year.

Jerami Grant To Knicks
Jerami Grant dunks the ball
Gettyimages | Kevin C. Cox

One of the most intriguing trade targets for the Knicks before the March 25 deadline is Jerami Grant of the Detroit Pistons. In a recent article, Greg Patuto of NBA Analysis Network talked about a hypothetical blockbuster trade idea between the Knicks and the Pistons involving Grant. In the proposed trade scenario, the Knicks would be acquiring Grant from the Pistons by sending them a package that includes Obi Toppin, Frank Ntilikina, Reggie Bullock, and a 2021 first-round pick. If the deal would push through, Patuto believes that it would help both teams in filling up the needs to improve on their roster.

Knicks Add Quality Two-Way Contributor
Talen Horton-Tucker trying to stop Jerami Grant
Gettyimages | Gregory Shamus

Sacrificing all those assets would definitely be worth it for the Knicks if it means acquiring a player of Grant's caliber. Grant would give the Knicks a quality two-way contributor that perfectly fits the timeline of their core of Mitchell Robinson, Julius Randle, and RJ Barrett.

His arrival in New York is expected to bring a significant improvement with their performance on both ends of the floor, giving them a very reliable scoring option, rebounder, and a defensive specialist. This season, the 26-year-old small forward is posting incredible numbers, averaging 23.4 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.9 assists, and 1.1 blocks while shooting 43.3 percent from the field and 36.3 percent from beyond the arc, per ESPN.

Why The Proposed Deal Make Sense For The Pistons
Jerami Grant funny action to the ref's call
Gettyimages | Rob Carr

Though they would be the ones giving up the best player, Patuto thinks that the suggested trade would be beneficial for the Pistons, especially if they are committed to undergoing a full-scale rebuild.

The Pistons’ rebuild is going to be much longer than three years, which is the duration of Grant’s contract. This is why the team could ultimately decide to move him and get back some younger players along with draft capital. That is exactly what the team would be getting here in the form of Frank Ntilikina and Obi Toppin. They would also get a first-round pick from the Dallas Mavericks in this year’s draft.

Jerami Grant Trade Less Likely To Happen
Jerami Grant pointing upward after scoring
Gettyimages | Leon Halip

The Knicks' suggested offer for Grant may be enough to catch the attention of the Pistons' front office but as of now, it is less likely for them to move the veteran small forward before the 2021 trade deadline. In his recent article, Anthony Edwards III of The Athletic explained why a trade involving Grant won't happen this season.

Grant's relationship with Pistons GM Troy Weaver is reportedly "very strong." From the time they signed him in the 2020 free agency, the Pistons viewed Grant as a "franchise building block." Though he's only under contract until the 2022-23 season, the Pistons are open to keeping Grant on their roster "for as long as he wants to be."

