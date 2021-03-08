NBA Rumors: Knicks Could Acquire Jerami Grant For Package Centered On Obi Toppin In Proposed Blockbuster

Knicks Add Quality Two-Way Contributor

Sacrificing all those assets would definitely be worth it for the Knicks if it means acquiring a player of Grant's caliber. Grant would give the Knicks a quality two-way contributor that perfectly fits the timeline of their core of Mitchell Robinson, Julius Randle, and RJ Barrett.

His arrival in New York is expected to bring a significant improvement with their performance on both ends of the floor, giving them a very reliable scoring option, rebounder, and a defensive specialist. This season, the 26-year-old small forward is posting incredible numbers, averaging 23.4 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.9 assists, and 1.1 blocks while shooting 43.3 percent from the field and 36.3 percent from beyond the arc, per ESPN.