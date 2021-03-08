NBA Rumors: Knicks Could Acquire Jerami Grant For Package Centered On Obi Toppin In Proposed Blockbuster

Despite failing to add big names to their roster in the 2020 offseason, the New York Knicks are surprisingly establishing an impressive performance in the 2020-21 NBA season. As of now, the Knicks are in the playoff race, sitting in the No. 5 spot in the Eastern Conference with a 19-18 record. Instead of being an active seller before the 2021 trade deadline, most people believe that the Knicks would be aggressive in making major upgrades that would boost their chances of fully dominating the Eastern Conference and contending for the NBA championship title this year.