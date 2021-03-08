Harry Hints At More Tensions

In the interview, Price Harry hinted that the tensions had started long before his wife was pregnant. He claimed he was told that his wife would not be given the same security detail as others.

"But that was right at the beginning, when she wasn't going to get security, when members of my family were suggesting that she carries on acting, because there was not enough money to pay for her, and all this sort of stuff," he said.

"Like, there was some real obvious signs before we even got married that this was going to be really hard."