Meghan Markle claimed that the royal family banned son Archie from becoming a prince because they were concerned over how "dark" he would appear.
The bombshell was revealed in the tell-all interview that aired on Sunday night, with Markle and Prince Harry sitting down with Oprah Winfrey to discuss their decision to step back from their royal duties. The interview also covered the tensions within the royal family, including Markle's latest claim and new details about the rift among members of the family.