NBA Rumors: Wizards Should Trade Russell Westbrook Before March 25 Deadline, Says Anonymous NBA Exec

Potential Landing Spots For Russell Westbrook

As of now, the Wizards haven't shown a strong indication that they are planning to move Westbrook before the March 25 trade deadline. However, once he becomes officially available via trade again, he's expected to receive a strong interest from teams that are in dire need of a backcourt boost and additional star power to strengthen their chances of capturing the Larry O'Brien Trophy in the 2020-21 NBA season.

Some of the most intriguing trade destinations for the former MVP this season include the Dallas Mavericks, Boston Celtics, Miami Heat, Los Angeles Clippers, Denver Nuggets, and the Golden State Warriors.