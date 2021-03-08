NBA Rumors: Wizards Should Trade Russell Westbrook Before March 25 Deadline, Says Anonymous NBA Exec

The Washington Wizards traded John Wall for Russell Westbrook with the hope that pairing "The Brodie" with Bradley Beal would give them a better chance of fully dominating the Eastern Conference and winning the NBA championship title this season. Unfortunately, things didn't go as smoothly as the Wizards expected. So far, they are out of the playoff race, sitting in the No. 12 spot in the Eastern Conference with a 14-20 record. If they fail to show a massive improvement before the 2021 trade deadline, rumors surrounding Westbrook and his future with the Wizards are expected to heat up.