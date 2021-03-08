NBA Rumors: Knicks Could Get Victor Oladipo For Three Players & Draft Pick In Proposed Blockbuster

Victor Oladipo Could Help Knicks End Playoff Drought

Oladipo would undeniably be a great addition to the Knicks. He may have gone through plenty of ups and downs in the past years, but this season, he's slowly returning to his old self. In 24 games he played, the 28-year-old shooting guard is averaging 20.0 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.5 assists, and 1.5 steals while shooting 39.9 percent from the field and 33.1 percent from beyond the arc, per Basketball-Reference.

If he becomes more consistent with his performance and manages to stay away from any major injury, he would strengthen the Knicks' chances of ending their playoff drought and make them a tougher team to beat in a best-of-seven series.