NBA Rumors: Knicks Could Get Victor Oladipo For Three Players & Draft Pick In Proposed Blockbuster

Houston Rockets shooting guard Victor Oladipo is one of the players who are highly expected to be moved during the 2020-21 NBA season. The Rockets recently tried to offer Oladipo a contract extension, but the veteran shooting guard declined, saying that he's hoping to sign a longer-term deal in the 2021 free agency. The Rockets would still have the opportunity to renegotiate a new deal with Oladipo in the upcoming offseason but if he wouldn't give them an assurance that he intends to stay in Space City, they might be better off moving him before the 2021 trade deadline than lose him as a free agent without getting anything in return.