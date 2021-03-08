Why Trading For Kevin Love Make Sense For Mavericks

Love may have gone through plenty of ups and downs in the past years, but it's easy to understand why the Mavericks prefer to acquire him over Drummond. If their performance this season will be the basis, there's no doubt that Drummond is a much better player than Love. However, if Love could return to his 100 percent health and regain his All-Star form, he would be an ideal trade target for the Mavericks.

Love would give the Mavericks a third star who has championship experience and is capable of excelling in an off-ball capacity. With the years he spent with James and Kyrie Irving in Cleveland, he wouldn't have a hard time building chemistry with ball-dominant superstars like Doncic and Porzingis in Dallas.