Since the departure of LeBron James in the summer of 2018, rumors have been continuously swirling around veteran power forward Kevin Love and his future with the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Cavaliers may have named Love the face of the franchise when James left but with the team still in the middle of the rebuilding process, he's considered the odd man out in Cleveland. With the Cavaliers likely to suffer another huge disappointment, most people are expecting them to be more aggressive in finding Love a new home before the 2021 trade deadline.