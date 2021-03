Mitch McConnell could be making plans for an early exit from the U.S. Senate.

The Kentucky Republican has reportedly started to make plans for a potential successor and an easy transition out of politics if he should leave office before the completion of his current six-year term. The new report suggests that McConnell, out of power as majority leader after Republicans lost the Senate in the most recent elections, could be stepping away from politics for good at some point in the near future.