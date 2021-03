Setting Instagram On Fire

Jessica's 535,000-plus followers didn't hesitate to share their love for the steamy upload by clicking the like button more than 18,000 times within the first 24 hours after it was published to her account. Her admirers also hit up the comments section to leave more than 220 messages about the saucy snap during that time.

"You are very beautiful," one follower wrote.

"You are very hot Jessica," another gushed.

"Nice use of reflection, beautiful modeling as always," a third social media user declared.