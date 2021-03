Victor & Adam Team Up

Victor (Eric Braeden) asked Adam (Mark Grossman) to run Cyaxares with him apart from Newman Enterprises. On Monday, Adam gives his father an answer, according to SheKnows Soaps.

Adam agrees to team up with his father, even though he's just a few months past trying to change his last name from Newman to Wilson. It looks like Adam has moved past his anger, and now he's ready to run a business with Victor.

Victoria (Amelia Heinle) tells her mom, and Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) is furious with her husband.