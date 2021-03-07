Trending Stories
March 7, 2021
Michelle Monaghan, 44, Stuns In Strapless Bandeau Bikini With Mismatched Bottoms
Michelle Monaghan wears a brown patterned dress and smiles in front of a gray backdrop
Gettyimages | Vivien Killilea
Celebrities
Treva Bowdoin

If the mission of Mission: Impossible - Fallout star Michelle Monaghan was to make her Instagram followers rave over her beauty when she posted a new selfie on her page, then she certainly accomplished it. 

The gorgeous 44-year-old actress occasionally delights her 1.4 million followers by sharing photos of herself rocking swimsuits, and her latest such pic was a smash hit. She looked radiant and ready to greet the weekend sun in a mismatched bikini.

"Color me happy. The weekend," Michelle wrote in the caption of her post.   

Stretching Her Body And Face
Michelle Monaghan lies back in a fuchsia one-shoulder swimsuit.
Instagram | Michelle Monaghan

Keep scrolling down to see the True Detective actress' cute and colorful bikini. 

Michelle radiated serenity and bliss while posing in front of a mirror. She sat with one leg curled in front of her and the corresponding arm raised up with her hand behind her head. The stretch lengthened her lean torso, accentuating her stomach's toned condition. 

Instead of gazing at her reflection as she stretched, the brunette beauty turned her head to the side, closed her eyes, and smiled in a rapturous manner. 

Mixing Colors Beautifully 
Michelle Monaghan lounges in a gray top with spaghetti straps.
Instagram | Michelle Monaghan

Michelle's two-piece included a mint green strapless bandeau top. The garment was made out of ribbed fabric, and it boasted a large gold ring in the center of the front. The shiny hardware gave the piece a sweetheart neckline and rounded shape around the bust, which flattered her perky cleavage.  

She teamed the textured top with a pair of sunny yellow bikini briefs. Her bottoms were crafted out of smooth stretch fabric. They featured high-cut sides that arched up high on her hips. The waistline slightly scooped down a few inches below her navel. 

A Positive Response To Her Positively Stunning Pic
Michelle Monaghan sits on the side of her bed while wearing a pink bra and underwear.
Instagram | Michelle Monaghan

Michelle's selfie included a view of a balcony and the thick branches of a large evergreen tree. The bright blue sky added even more color to the image. 

The photogenic star attracted the attention of a few famous faces, including singer Jewel Kilcher. She reacted to Michelle's post with a "Yes!" and pairs of flame and heart emoji.

"All the yes!!! To your radiant beauty (inside and out) and your beautiful life!" wrote Power Rangers Time Force star Erin Cahill. 

"So pretty and glorious," commented Veronica Mars actress Alona Tal.

A True Beach Babe
Michelle Monaghan rocks a gray sleeveless top and throws up a peace sign on the beach.
Instagram | Michelle Monaghan

Michelle's non-famous followers also had some thoughts about her photo, with one devotee deeming her the "Goddess of perfection."  

"The sun is jealous of you," another admirer wrote. 

Her photo also amassed over 95,000 likes in less than 24 hours. As reported by The Inquisitr, a series of snapshots of the actress frolicking on the beach received a similar response from her followers. She was shown letting waves crash against her while rocking a black one-piece swimsuit and a baseball cap.

While Michelle clearly loves being a Cali girl, The Daily Mail reported that she jetted off to Queensland, Australia earlier this year to film the action thriller Black Site. The movie pits CIA operatives against a dangerous high-value detainee after he escapes. Michelle's costars include Jai Courtney and Jason Clarke. 

