Michelle Monaghan, 44, Stuns In Strapless Bandeau Bikini With Mismatched Bottoms

If the mission of Mission: Impossible - Fallout star Michelle Monaghan was to make her Instagram followers rave over her beauty when she posted a new selfie on her page, then she certainly accomplished it.

The gorgeous 44-year-old actress occasionally delights her 1.4 million followers by sharing photos of herself rocking swimsuits, and her latest such pic was a smash hit. She looked radiant and ready to greet the weekend sun in a mismatched bikini.

"Color me happy. The weekend," Michelle wrote in the caption of her post.