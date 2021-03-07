Marianne Williamson Slams Centrist Democrats

In an interview with The Hill on Sunday, former Democratic presidential candidate Marianne Williamson discussed President Joe Biden's coronavirus relief bill.

The Senate passed the $1.9 trillion bill on Saturday, without a single Republican vote. All Democrats voted for the legislation, but adjustments had to be made to get moderates and centrists on board.

The bill has moved back to the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives, which is expected to pass it early next week and then send it to the president for his signature.