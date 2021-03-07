Trending Stories
March 7, 2021
Marianne Williamson Slams Centrist Democrats
Former presidential candidate Marianne Williamson delivers a speech.
Shutterstock | 2263082
US Politics
Damir Mujezinovic

In an interview with The Hill on Sunday, former Democratic presidential candidate Marianne Williamson discussed President Joe Biden's coronavirus relief bill.

The Senate passed the $1.9 trillion bill on Saturday, without a single Republican vote. All Democrats voted for the legislation, but adjustments had to be made to get moderates and centrists on board.

The bill has moved back to the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives, which is expected to pass it early next week and then send it to the president for his signature.

Williamson Says Relief Bill Is Welcome, But Not Enough
Former presidential candidate Marianne Williamson takes the stage.
Gettyimages | Drew Angerer

Williamson conceded that the bill will help millions of struggling families, but argued that more financial aid is necessary if America wants to overcome the ongoing economic crisis.

The former presidential candidate argued that the legislation is too limited in its scope, pointing to Democrats' refusal to raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour.

As reported by NBC News, the $15 minimum age hike was initially included in the coronavirus relief bill, but the Senate parliamentarian ruled that it violated the Byrd Rule.

The Big Picture
Former White House hopeful Marianne Williamson delivers a speech.
Shutterstock | 167282736

According to Williamson, though a step in the right direction, the relief bill won't do much to change the state of the American economy or tackle income and wealth inequality.

"It’s like rescuing people who are drowning in the center of the ocean, but you put them back on the shore and they’re still living as little more than serfs in their own land," she said.

"The real devil here is not in the details, it's in the big picture. The big picture is that we have transitioned to a rigged economy, an economy in which still a very few people are able to win. And this does nothing," Williamson added.
 

Williamson Blames Centrist Democrats 
Former Democratic presidential candidate Marianne Williamson delivers remarks.
Gettyimages | Sean Rayford

Williamson said that ordinary Americans have had to make sacrifices amid the coronavirus pandemic, while billionaires like Amazon founder Jeff Bezos have not had to sacrifice "at all."

Because of this, the former presidential candidate continued, Democrats need to consider imposing a wealth tax on the richest people in the country and ensure they share the "burden."

"This is what centrist Democrats do. They do not challenge the underlying forces that make the continuation of trajectories of great suffering inevitable for millions and millions and millions of people," Williamson concluded.

Progressives, such as Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, have also criticized the bill as inadequate.

Coronavirus Relief
President Joe Biden holds a press conference.
Gettyimages | Alex Wong

As CNN reported, the relief bill will provide financial aid to states and small businesses, additional funding for vaccines and research,  health insurance subsidies, tax credits and funding for schools. The legislation will also extend unemployment assistance and provide direct payments of up to $1,400 per person.

"When we took office 45 days ago, I promised the American people that help was on the way," Biden said on Saturday, noting that "this plan gives those families who are struggling the most the help and breathing room they need to get through this moment."

