Fans Freak Over The Sexy Shot

Courtney's over 1.1 million followers made quick work of showing their love for the post. Fans immediately began to respond by clicking the like button more than 5,000 times in less than an hour after it was shared to her feed. Her admirers also flocked to the comments section to leave nearly 100 remarks about the pic during that time.

"So amazing," one follower gushed.

"Awesome baby. Great. So sexy," declared another.

"Happy Sunday bum day omg you are a masterpiece so gorgeous," a third user wrote.